End is nigh

The end is getting nearer for MS Dhoni. And there is every indication of that. On the night Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Dhoni said, “[I am] definitely old, you know, you can’t really shy away from that. Whatever said and done, it’s [the] last phase of my career.”

It was hard enough for Chennai fans to accept then; it is harder now, and not just because, more than three weeks into IPL 2023, it feels more real than ever. Deep down, the clamouring fans, braving the enervating humidity of the city, knew the time would come soon enough. That’s why there were loud chants of ‘Dhoni! Dhoni!’ each time a wicket fell, so much so that at one point, they even egged on the umpire to take a review against Ambati Rayudu, hoping to see their ‘Thala’ march out to the crease.

“It feels good to be here, the fans always stay back to hear me out,” Dhoni said with a smile. One thing is clear — when Dhoni has finally played his last match for CSK, shorn of frills and gimmicks, walking swiftly back with a few waves of the hand, cricket fans will stand still in honour of a man who turned their fantasies into reality.

Moment to cherish

Zimbabwe’s U-19 cricketers have been in India on an exposure trip for the last few weeks. While they have travelled to several venues around Mumbai, featuring in friendlies with local teams, the youngsters had an evening to remember recently as they watched the IPL fixture between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

The players were watching an IPL game in a stadium for the first time, and they soaked in each and every moment. “The boys really enjoyed themselves. It was a great opportunity for them,” said Zimbabwe U-19 coach Prosper Utseya.

One for the album: Zimbabwe’s U-19 cricketers look delighted to be watching an IPL match for the first time ever. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ever since reaching India, the Zimbabwean youngsters wanted to watch an IPL game, and on hearing that, Zimbabwe international Sikandar Raza, now part of Punjab Kings, arranged tickets for the entire team. The only Zimbabwean cricketer to feature in this edition of the tournament, Raza requested the franchise and ensured that the youngsters had the best view of the proceedings from the stands.

They were elated to see Sachin Tendulkar and also cheered for Raza every time they saw him in action. That’s not all; they even sang the team song along with the Zimbabwean superstar. “The kids might not get an opportunity to watch the IPL from the stadium anytime soon, so I had to do this for them,” Raza said. The kids surely had fun!

Orange brigade

Hero-worship of cricket stars has always reached titanic levels in the IPL. Take the case of Sunrisers Hyderabad, whose fans brave soaring temperatures and host road processions while police vehicles escort the team bus to the stadium. All in the hope of catching a glimpse of their favourite superstars.

Be it celebrities, former cricketers, school children or even the elderly, Sunrisers fans know how to make their presence felt. Even though their team is in a precarious position, with a playoff berth hanging by a thread, it doesn’t dampen their spirits. Sport has the power to break boundaries and unite masses and irrespective of the result, legions of fans will continue to grow in the cricketing opera called IPL..

Ayan Acharya, Shayan Acharya & V. S. Aravind