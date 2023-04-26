It was a week of more milestones in the IPL. Harry Brook too got two of his own by becoming one of the youngest under-25 to score a century, thus making him the 10th English batter to do so. But one of the stories of the season is that of Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who made a comeback to IPL after a decade.
A 100 for Rabada
64 The number of IPL appearances for Kagiso Rabada, when he claimed the 100thwicket of his IPL career. He became the 21st IPL bowler to achieve this landmark, but is the quickest to achieve this in fewest number of games. Rabada did so in the Mohali match against Gujarat Titans on 13 April 2023.
Quickest to reach 100 IPL wickets (ie in fewest matches)
Mts
Bowler
For teams
Achieved target while playing for
Achieved on
Wkts
Ave.
S/R
Eco
64
Kagiso Rabada
DC/PBKS
PBKS
13 Apr 2023
100
20.02
14.52
8.27
70
Lasith Malinga
MI
MI
18 May 2013
100
17.39
16.22
6.43
81
Harshal Patel
RCB/DC
RCB
10 Apr 2023
101
23.24
16.35
8.53
82
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
PWI/SRH
SRH
17 Apr 2017
100
20.77
17.87
6.97
83
Amit Mishra
DC/DChr/SRH
SRH
10 May 2014
101
21.40
18.05
7.11
83
Ashish Nehra
MI/DC/PWI/CSK/SRH
SRH
5 Apr 2017
100
23.40
18.05
7.78
83
Rashid Khan
SRH/GT
GT
23 Apr 2022
101
20.73
19.60
6.35
5 The number of overseas players, below 25 years of age, who have scored three-figure knocks in an IPL match. England’s Harry Brook became the latest to join this exclusive list when he made an unbeaten 100 for SRH against KKR at Eden Gardens on 14 April 2023.
Youngest overseas batter to register an IPL century
Age
Overseas batter
Runs
From
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Result
23y-122d
Quinton de Kock
108
South Africa
DC
RCB
Bengaluru
17 Apr 2016
Won
23y-153d
David Warner
107*
Australia
DC
KKR
Delhi
29 Mar 2010
Won
23y-330d
David Miller
101*
South Africa
PBKS
RCB
Mohali
6 May 2013
Won
24y-51d
Harry Brook
100*
England
SRH
KKR
Kolkata
14 Apr 2023
Won
24y324d
Shaun Marsh
115
Australia
PBKS
RR
Mohali
28 May 2008
Won
5 The number of English players who have the distinction of registering a three-figure score in IPL cricket. In all 10 centuries have been made by English players. Harry Brook, for Sunrisers Hyderabad, became the recent addition to this elite list at the Eden Gardens on 14 April 2023.
IPL centuries by England players
Runs
Balls
S/R
Batter
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Result
Bat#
M Inns
124
64
193.75
Jos Buttler
RR
SRH
Delhi
2 May 2021
Won
1
1
116
65
178.46
Jos Buttler
RR
DC
MumbaiWS
22 Ap 2022
Won
1
1
114
56
203.57
Jonny Bairstow
SRH
RCB
Hyderabad
31 Mar 2019
Won
1
1
107*
60
178.33
Ben Stokes
RR
MI
Abu Dhabi
25 Oct 2020
Won
2
2
106*
60
176.67
Jos Buttler
RR
RCB
Ahmedabad
27 May 2022
Won
2
2
103*
64
160.94
Kevin Pietersen
DC
DChr
Delhi
19 Apr 2012
Won
3
2
103
61
168.85
Jos Buttler
RR
KKR
MumbaiBS
18 Apr 2022
Won
1
1
103*
63
163.49
Ben Stokes
RPS
GL
Pune
1 May 2017
Won
5
2
100*
55
181.82
Harry Brook
SRH
KKR
Kolkata
14 Apr 2023
Won
2
1
100
68
147.06
Jos Buttler
RR
MI
Mumbai DYP
2 Apr 2022
Won
1
1
Note
** Among Englishmen Jos Buttler has five centuries, while Ben Stokes has made two.
** Kevin Pietersen was the first Englishman to do it in 2012, followed by Ben Stokes in 2017, Jonny Bairstow in 2019, Jos Buttler in 2021 and finally Harry Brook in 2023.
** Bairstow was the wicketkeeper.
** The Ahmedabad match was the playoffs
2 The number of players who missed at least 10 years of IPL cricket between matches. After appearing for Kolkata (one game in 2010) and for Pune Warriors in 2011 and 2012 in three IPL matches, Harpreet Singh Bhatia recently made a comeback when he appeared for Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on 15 April 2023. This means he made a comeback after nearly 11 years, having played his previous IPL game in May 2012. He just went ahead of the previous record held by Matthew Wade by 20 days! This is now the most prolonged time taken by any player to make a comeback in an IPL career.
Longest missing career spans between two IPL matches
IPL matches missed (years)
Player
From
For
Comeback date
For
10y, 10m, 26d
Harpreet Singh Bhatia
19 May 2012
PWI
15 Apr 2023
PBKS
10y, 10m, 6d
Matthew Wade
21 May 2011
DC
28 Mar 2022
GT
8y, 10m, 17d
Wayne Parnell
23 May 2014
DC
10 Apr 2023
RCB
7y, 11m, 8d
Rilee Rossouw
22 Apr 2015
RCB
1 Apr 2023
DC
7y, 10m, 4d
Colin Ingram
21 May 2011
DC
24 Mar 2019
DC
7y, 21d
Sean Abbott
13 Apr 2015
RCB
5 May 2022
SRH
14 The number of batters who have reached the 4000 runs landmark in IPL cricket. K. L. Rahul became the latest to join this exclusive club during his 74 for Lucknow Super Giants against Kings Punjab in Lucknow on 15 April 2023. However, by doing so in his 105th innings, Rahul became the quickest to achieve this landmark in the fewest number of innings. He bettered the previous record of 112 innings, held by Chris Gayle since 2019.
Quickest to reach 4000 IPL runs
Inns
Mts
Batter
For
Runs
Ave.
Achieved on
105
114
K. L. Rahul
LSG
4044
47.02
15 Apr 2023
112
113
Chris Gayle
PBKS
4073
41.56
25 Mar 2019
114
114
David Warner
SRH
4014
40.55
17 May 2017
128
136
Virat Kohli
RCB
4002
37.75
18 May 2016
131
143
A. B. de Villiers
RCB
4032
39.92
28 Mar 2019
6 The number of players who have the distinction of achieving the all-rounders’ double of 2000 runs and 50 wickets in IPL cricket hiistory. Hardik Pandya recently became the latest to join these select cricketers while playing for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan on 16 April 2023 in Ahmedabad.
Players with 2000+ runs and 50+ wickets in an IPL career — listed in chronology
Career figures
Figures at the time of achieving the double
Player
Mts
Runs
Wkts
Mts
Runs
Wkts
Achieved on
Jacques Kallis
98
2427
65
79
2046
51
16 Apr 2013
Shane Watson
145
3874
92
65
2012
55
13 May 2014
Kieron Pollard
189
3412
69
108
2002
56
9 Apr 2017
Ravindra Jadeja
216
2541
141
174
2000
110
2 Oct 2020
Andre Russell
104
2133
92
97
2030
89
14 May 2022
Hardik Pandya
111
2012
51
111
2012
51
16 Apr 2023
Note
** Ravindra Jadeja is the only player in the above list with over 2000 runs and 100 wickets
** Shane Watson is the quickest to reach this landmark of 2000 runs and 50 wickets in IPL, in just 65 matches.
All records are correct and updated until 21 April 2023