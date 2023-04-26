Magazine

Statsman: Rabada enters the 100-wicket club, while KL Rahul breaches 4000-run mark in IPL

While the SA pacer took just 64 matches to reach the milestone, KL Rahul needed just 105 for his record with the bat.

Mohandas Menon
26 April, 2023 13:37 IST
Punjab Kings’ Kagiso Rabada recently became the latest and fastest entrant in the 100-wicket club of the IPL.

Punjab Kings’ Kagiso Rabada recently became the latest and fastest entrant in the 100-wicket club of the IPL. | Photo Credit: PTI

It was a week of more milestones in the IPL. Harry Brook too got two of his own by becoming one of the youngest under-25 to score a century, thus making him the 10th English batter to do so. But one of the stories of the season is that of Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who made a comeback to IPL after a decade.

A 100 for Rabada


64 The number of IPL appearances for Kagiso Rabada, when he claimed the 100thwicket of his IPL career. He became the 21st IPL bowler to achieve this landmark, but is the quickest to achieve this in fewest number of games. Rabada did so in the Mohali match against Gujarat Titans on 13 April 2023.

Quickest to reach 100 IPL wickets (ie in fewest matches)

Mts

Bowler

For teams

Achieved target while playing for

Achieved on

Wkts

Ave.

S/R

Eco

64

Kagiso Rabada

DC/PBKS

PBKS

13 Apr 2023

100

20.02

14.52

8.27

70

Lasith Malinga

MI

MI

18 May 2013

100

17.39

16.22

6.43

81

Harshal Patel

RCB/DC

RCB

10 Apr 2023

101

23.24

16.35

8.53

82

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

PWI/SRH

SRH

17 Apr 2017

100

20.77

17.87

6.97

83

Amit Mishra

DC/DChr/SRH

SRH

10 May 2014

101

21.40

18.05

7.11

83

Ashish Nehra

MI/DC/PWI/CSK/SRH

SRH

5 Apr 2017

100

23.40

18.05

7.78

83

Rashid Khan

SRH/GT

GT

23 Apr 2022

101

20.73

19.60

6.35


5 The number of overseas players, below 25 years of age, who have scored three-figure knocks in an IPL match. England’s Harry Brook became the latest to join this exclusive list when he made an unbeaten 100 for SRH against KKR at Eden Gardens on 14 April 2023.

Youngest overseas batter to register an IPL century

Age

Overseas batter

Runs

From

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Result

23y-122d

Quinton de Kock

108

South Africa

DC

RCB

Bengaluru

17 Apr 2016

Won

23y-153d

David Warner

107*

Australia

DC

KKR

Delhi

29 Mar 2010

Won

23y-330d

David Miller

101*

South Africa

PBKS

RCB

Mohali

6 May 2013

Won

24y-51d

Harry Brook

100*

England

SRH

KKR

Kolkata

14 Apr 2023

Won

24y324d

Shaun Marsh

115

Australia

PBKS

RR

Mohali

28 May 2008

Won


5 The number of English players who have the distinction of registering a three-figure score in IPL cricket. In all 10 centuries have been made by English players. Harry Brook, for Sunrisers Hyderabad, became the recent addition to this elite list at the Eden Gardens on 14 April 2023.

IPL centuries by England players

Runs

Balls

S/R

Batter

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Result

Bat#

M Inns

124

64

193.75

Jos Buttler

RR

SRH

Delhi

2 May 2021

Won

1

1

116

65

178.46

Jos Buttler

RR

DC

MumbaiWS

22 Ap 2022

Won

1

1

114

56

203.57

Jonny Bairstow

SRH

RCB

Hyderabad

31 Mar 2019

Won

1

1

107*

60

178.33

Ben Stokes

RR

MI

Abu Dhabi

25 Oct 2020

Won

2

2

106*

60

176.67

Jos Buttler

RR

RCB

Ahmedabad

27 May 2022

Won

2

2

103*

64

160.94

Kevin Pietersen

DC

DChr

Delhi

19 Apr 2012

Won

3

2

103

61

168.85

Jos Buttler

RR

KKR

MumbaiBS

18 Apr 2022

Won

1

1

103*

63

163.49

Ben Stokes

RPS

GL

Pune

1 May 2017

Won

5

2

100*

55

181.82

Harry Brook

SRH

KKR

Kolkata

14 Apr 2023

Won

2

1

100

68

147.06

Jos Buttler

RR

MI

Mumbai DYP

2 Apr 2022

Won

1

1

Note

** Among Englishmen Jos Buttler has five centuries, while Ben Stokes has made two.

** Kevin Pietersen was the first Englishman to do it in 2012, followed by Ben Stokes in 2017, Jonny Bairstow in 2019, Jos Buttler in 2021 and finally Harry Brook in 2023.

** Bairstow was the wicketkeeper.

** The Ahmedabad match was the playoffs


2 The number of players who missed at least 10 years of IPL cricket between matches. After appearing for Kolkata (one game in 2010) and for Pune Warriors in 2011 and 2012 in three IPL matches, Harpreet Singh Bhatia recently made a comeback when he appeared for Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on 15 April 2023. This means he made a comeback after nearly 11 years, having played his previous IPL game in May 2012. He just went ahead of the previous record held by Matthew Wade by 20 days! This is now the most prolonged time taken by any player to make a comeback in an IPL career.

Longest missing career spans between two IPL matches

IPL matches missed (years)

Player

From

For

Comeback date

For

10y, 10m, 26d

Harpreet Singh Bhatia

19 May 2012

PWI

15 Apr 2023

PBKS

10y, 10m, 6d

Matthew Wade

21 May 2011

DC

28 Mar 2022

GT

8y, 10m, 17d

Wayne Parnell

23 May 2014

DC

10 Apr 2023

RCB

7y, 11m, 8d

Rilee Rossouw

22 Apr 2015

RCB

1 Apr 2023

DC

7y, 10m, 4d

Colin Ingram

21 May 2011

DC

24 Mar 2019

DC

7y, 21d

Sean Abbott

13 Apr 2015

RCB

5 May 2022

SRH


14 The number of batters who have reached the 4000 runs landmark in IPL cricket. K. L. Rahul became the latest to join this exclusive club during his 74 for Lucknow Super Giants against Kings Punjab in Lucknow on 15 April 2023. However, by doing so in his 105th innings, Rahul became the quickest to achieve this landmark in the fewest number of innings. He bettered the previous record of 112 innings, held by Chris Gayle since 2019.

Quickest to reach 4000 IPL runs

Inns

Mts

Batter

For

Runs

Ave.

Achieved on

105

114

K. L. Rahul

LSG

4044

47.02

15 Apr 2023

112

113

Chris Gayle

PBKS

4073

41.56

25 Mar 2019

114

114

David Warner

SRH

4014

40.55

17 May 2017

128

136

Virat Kohli

RCB

4002

37.75

18 May 2016

131

143

A. B. de Villiers

RCB

4032

39.92

28 Mar 2019


6 The number of players who have the distinction of achieving the all-rounders’ double of 2000 runs and 50 wickets in IPL cricket hiistory. Hardik Pandya recently became the latest to join these select cricketers while playing for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan on 16 April 2023 in Ahmedabad.

Players with 2000+ runs and 50+ wickets in an IPL career listed in chronology

Career figures


Figures at the time of achieving the double

Player

Mts

Runs

Wkts


Mts

Runs

Wkts

Achieved on

Jacques Kallis

98

2427

65


79

2046

51

16 Apr 2013

Shane Watson

145

3874

92


65

2012

55

13 May 2014

Kieron Pollard

189

3412

69


108

2002

56

9 Apr 2017

Ravindra Jadeja

216

2541

141


174

2000

110

2 Oct 2020

Andre Russell

104

2133

92


97

2030

89

14 May 2022

Hardik Pandya

111

2012

51


111

2012

51

16 Apr 2023

Note

** Ravindra Jadeja is the only player in the above list with over 2000 runs and 100 wickets

** Shane Watson is the quickest to reach this landmark of 2000 runs and 50 wickets in IPL, in just 65 matches.


All records are correct and updated until 21 April 2023

