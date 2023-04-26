A 100 for Rabada





64 The number of IPL appearances for Kagiso Rabada, when he claimed the 100thwicket of his IPL career. He became the 21st IPL bowler to achieve this landmark, but is the quickest to achieve this in fewest number of games. Rabada did so in the Mohali match against Gujarat Titans on 13 April 2023.

Quickest to reach 100 IPL wickets (ie in fewest matches)

Mts Bowler For teams Achieved target while playing for Achieved on Wkts Ave. S/R Eco 64 Kagiso Rabada DC/PBKS PBKS 13 Apr 2023 100 20.02 14.52 8.27 70 Lasith Malinga MI MI 18 May 2013 100 17.39 16.22 6.43 81 Harshal Patel RCB/DC RCB 10 Apr 2023 101 23.24 16.35 8.53 82 Bhuvneshwar Kumar PWI/SRH SRH 17 Apr 2017 100 20.77 17.87 6.97 83 Amit Mishra DC/DChr/SRH SRH 10 May 2014 101 21.40 18.05 7.11 83 Ashish Nehra MI/DC/PWI/CSK/SRH SRH 5 Apr 2017 100 23.40 18.05 7.78 83 Rashid Khan SRH/GT GT 23 Apr 2022 101 20.73 19.60 6.35





5 The number of overseas players, below 25 years of age, who have scored three-figure knocks in an IPL match. England’s Harry Brook became the latest to join this exclusive list when he made an unbeaten 100 for SRH against KKR at Eden Gardens on 14 April 2023.

Youngest overseas batter to register an IPL century

Age Overseas batter Runs From For Agst Venue Date Result 23y-122d Quinton de Kock 108 South Africa DC RCB Bengaluru 17 Apr 2016 Won 23y-153d David Warner 107* Australia DC KKR Delhi 29 Mar 2010 Won 23y-330d David Miller 101* South Africa PBKS RCB Mohali 6 May 2013 Won 24y-51d Harry Brook 100* England SRH KKR Kolkata 14 Apr 2023 Won 24y324d Shaun Marsh 115 Australia PBKS RR Mohali 28 May 2008 Won





5 The number of English players who have the distinction of registering a three-figure score in IPL cricket. In all 10 centuries have been made by English players. Harry Brook, for Sunrisers Hyderabad, became the recent addition to this elite list at the Eden Gardens on 14 April 2023.

IPL centuries by England players

Runs Balls S/R Batter For Agst Venue Date Result Bat# M Inns 124 64 193.75 Jos Buttler RR SRH Delhi 2 May 2021 Won 1 1 116 65 178.46 Jos Buttler RR DC MumbaiWS 22 Ap 2022 Won 1 1 114 56 203.57 Jonny Bairstow SRH RCB Hyderabad 31 Mar 2019 Won 1 1 107* 60 178.33 Ben Stokes RR MI Abu Dhabi 25 Oct 2020 Won 2 2 106* 60 176.67 Jos Buttler RR RCB Ahmedabad 27 May 2022 Won 2 2 103* 64 160.94 Kevin Pietersen DC DChr Delhi 19 Apr 2012 Won 3 2 103 61 168.85 Jos Buttler RR KKR MumbaiBS 18 Apr 2022 Won 1 1 103* 63 163.49 Ben Stokes RPS GL Pune 1 May 2017 Won 5 2 100* 55 181.82 Harry Brook SRH KKR Kolkata 14 Apr 2023 Won 2 1 100 68 147.06 Jos Buttler RR MI Mumbai DYP 2 Apr 2022 Won 1 1

Note

** Among Englishmen Jos Buttler has five centuries, while Ben Stokes has made two.

** Kevin Pietersen was the first Englishman to do it in 2012, followed by Ben Stokes in 2017, Jonny Bairstow in 2019, Jos Buttler in 2021 and finally Harry Brook in 2023.

** Bairstow was the wicketkeeper.

** The Ahmedabad match was the playoffs





2 The number of players who missed at least 10 years of IPL cricket between matches. After appearing for Kolkata (one game in 2010) and for Pune Warriors in 2011 and 2012 in three IPL matches, Harpreet Singh Bhatia recently made a comeback when he appeared for Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on 15 April 2023. This means he made a comeback after nearly 11 years, having played his previous IPL game in May 2012. He just went ahead of the previous record held by Matthew Wade by 20 days! This is now the most prolonged time taken by any player to make a comeback in an IPL career.

Longest missing career spans between two IPL matches

IPL matches missed (years) Player From For Comeback date For 10y, 10m, 26d Harpreet Singh Bhatia 19 May 2012 PWI 15 Apr 2023 PBKS 10y, 10m, 6d Matthew Wade 21 May 2011 DC 28 Mar 2022 GT 8y, 10m, 17d Wayne Parnell 23 May 2014 DC 10 Apr 2023 RCB 7y, 11m, 8d Rilee Rossouw 22 Apr 2015 RCB 1 Apr 2023 DC 7y, 10m, 4d Colin Ingram 21 May 2011 DC 24 Mar 2019 DC 7y, 21d Sean Abbott 13 Apr 2015 RCB 5 May 2022 SRH





14 The number of batters who have reached the 4000 runs landmark in IPL cricket. K. L. Rahul became the latest to join this exclusive club during his 74 for Lucknow Super Giants against Kings Punjab in Lucknow on 15 April 2023. However, by doing so in his 105th innings, Rahul became the quickest to achieve this landmark in the fewest number of innings. He bettered the previous record of 112 innings, held by Chris Gayle since 2019.

Quickest to reach 4000 IPL runs

Inns Mts Batter For Runs Ave. Achieved on 105 114 K. L. Rahul LSG 4044 47.02 15 Apr 2023 112 113 Chris Gayle PBKS 4073 41.56 25 Mar 2019 114 114 David Warner SRH 4014 40.55 17 May 2017 128 136 Virat Kohli RCB 4002 37.75 18 May 2016 131 143 A. B. de Villiers RCB 4032 39.92 28 Mar 2019





6 The number of players who have the distinction of achieving the all-rounders’ double of 2000 runs and 50 wickets in IPL cricket hiistory. Hardik Pandya recently became the latest to join these select cricketers while playing for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan on 16 April 2023 in Ahmedabad.

Players with 2000+ runs and 50+ wickets in an IPL career — listed in chronology

Career figures

Figures at the time of achieving the double Player Mts Runs Wkts

Mts Runs Wkts Achieved on Jacques Kallis 98 2427 65

79 2046 51 16 Apr 2013 Shane Watson 145 3874 92

65 2012 55 13 May 2014 Kieron Pollard 189 3412 69

108 2002 56 9 Apr 2017 Ravindra Jadeja 216 2541 141

174 2000 110 2 Oct 2020 Andre Russell 104 2133 92

97 2030 89 14 May 2022 Hardik Pandya 111 2012 51

111 2012 51 16 Apr 2023

Note

** Ravindra Jadeja is the only player in the above list with over 2000 runs and 100 wickets

** Shane Watson is the quickest to reach this landmark of 2000 runs and 50 wickets in IPL, in just 65 matches.





All records are correct and updated until 21 April 2023