Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy (PGBA) has produced many players of international repute like P. V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Parupalli Kashyap, H.S. Prannoy, Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma. The latest to join the list is Priyanshu Rajawat, who clinched the Orleans Masters 2023, his first major title. The 21-year-old tamed Danish shuttler Magnus Johannesen in a thrilling final that lasted around 68 minutes. Now, with his maiden BWF Super 300 title in the bag, Priyanshu is eyeing the ultimate glory — an Olympic medal.

“Representing India is always special. It was a huge win for me as it was my first big tournament. It has really boosted my confidence and I want to keep the momentum going,” Priyanshu tells Sportstar in an exclusive interaction. “The feeling of winning the title hasn’t settled in but I am back at practice already.”

The journey

Following in the footsteps of elder brother Kunal Rajawat, Priyanshu, who once aspired to become a footballer, fell in love with the shuttle and racquet after being denied admission to a football academy. At the age of eight, he managed to impress Gopichand when the legendary shuttler was on a routine scouting tour at the Gwalior academy.

“My elder brother was a badminton player too. I used to go to the academy and watch him and that’s how I gradually fell in love with the game. When the trials were happening in Gwalior, Gopi sir, who was present at that time, spotted me. He continued to come to Gwalior to check our progress. Later, I joined the academy in 2011 and since then I have never looked back,” he says.

Born in a middle-class family, Priyanshu is grateful to his family for allowing him to pursue a career in sports.

“My father owns a Xerox shop, and my mother is a housewife. Despite some difficulties, my family has ensured that I don’t face many difficulties in life. Yes, I was out of home at the age of eight, but I learned my craft by watching badminton legends, of whom Gopi sir has been very kind and helpful. We get all the facilities here and there are so many stars like Prannoy bhai, Srikant bhai and Sai bhai. I am thankful to all these people for shaping my career.”

Sis the best: Priyanshu’s sister Taneea Rajawat has played a critical role in the shuttler’s success, providing him with all kinds of support. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pursuing a BBA in a private university in Madhya Pradesh, Priyanshu relies on his sister, Taneea Rajawat, to take decisions on and off the court. An actor who has featured in a couple of web series, she follows every match and is always in constant touch with the shuttler.

“My sister is everything to me. My parents generally don’t watch me playing live as they get very tensed. After every match, the first call goes to my sister. It has been like that ever since I started playing professionally. I call her and share everything — not just the match results but also any issues I face,” he says.

Biggest dream

The 21-year-old was a part of the Indian squad that won the Thomas Cup. But the youngster, who hails from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, is more satisfied with his Orleans win.

“The Thomas Cup victory was very special, and I still get goosebumps when I think about it. But winning this one (Orleans) is a bit more special. Everyone in the academy was happy and the seniors congratulated me on my arrival. Gopi sir too was happy with my performance. But I can’t rest with just one win. We started training the very next day after my arrival. Now my focus is to win further tournaments that are lined up this year,” he says.

The lanky teenager remembers every detail. While playing in the final, he was filled with pride, but winning it was more important. Priyanshu stunned Kenta Nishimoto in the pre-quarterfinals, and the road ahead is to win a medal at the Paris Olympics next year.

“The goal is to win an Olympic medal for India in men’s singles, the qualification for which is fast approaching. I don’t think it’s impossible to win an Olympic medal. Also, I would like to win a medal at the World Championships and the preparation has been good. I need to curb my instincts of trying to finish matches early and I am working on it; but I will keep playing the attacking game,” he adds.

Chasing calm

Priyanshu believes that sticking to discipline is the key to success. So, he practises meditation in order to keep his composure while playing. Talking about not feeling any pressure during matches, he says, “I get to play against the likes of Srikanth in the academy. They give you an idea of how to play in big tournaments and that really helps as they are experienced and have succeeded at the highest level. I never take pressure as I feel if I play to my strengths, I can win the game.

“Preparation is key and I try to remain injury-free and take good nutrition before any game. Diet is very important, and I believe in giving my best on court and for that, the approach has to be right. I will win and lose matches but being disciplined helps me. I don’t want to take any match lightly, and, as I said, winning an Olympic medal is my goal. That’s going to be the best moment of my life,” he signs off.