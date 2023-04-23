Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar: I am just displaying my upbringing when being nice, polite and humble

Ahead of his 50th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar sat down with Sportstar for a candid interview.

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai 23 April, 2023 19:12 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Tendulkar feeds his mother Rajni the cake, which he cut to celebrate his 42nd birthday at his residence in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH PARSEKAR/The Hindu

Ahead of his 50th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar sat down with  Sportstar for a candid interview.

Ahead of his 50 th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar sat down with  Sportstar for a candid interview. While talking about his demeanour on and off the field, among many other things, the sporting icon said that it can be attributed to his parents. “I have always believed that niceness should not be taken as weakness. If I am nice, polite and humble, it doesn’t mean that I am not confident. I am just displaying my upbringing.” 

According to him, he was representing the nation on the field but his family everywhere else. Therefore, he showed aggression only when needed. “There was once a question about me being aggressive on the field and calm off it. I said: ‘On the field, I was reacting to what I saw, and off the field, I was responding to what was happening. Most times, I would think how my father would have responded to a certain situation.”  

As for the chants of  ‘Saachin, Saachin’ which he has heard countless times in the stadiums, the Master Blaster revealed that the first person he heard it from was none other than his mother. “She would keep calling out for me from the balcony — “Sachin, Sachin” — because I would never come back home on time. I would be playing with my friends, and she would endlessly keep calling. But I would ignore her because I wanted to keep playing. Invariably, I used to be the last one to go back.” 

Sachin Tendulkar’s full interview will be published on his 50th birthday on Monday, April 24 at 7am.

