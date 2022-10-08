Sandeep Patil files nomination for Mumbai Cricket Association president post

Former India batter Sandeep Patil filed his nomination for Mumbai Cricket Association president’s post on Saturday. A member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning squad, Patil represents the Sharad Pawar group in the elections.

In 1996, Patil, who was then the coach of the Indian team, won as the managing committee member of the MCA. In the past, Dilip Vengsarkar and Ajit Wadekar had also contested for the MCA president’s position but could not win the elections.

Quite a few former cricketers are currently into cricket administration. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is headed by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Roger Binny is the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Patil, a former India cricketer, even coached the Indian team later. He also served as the chairman of the national selection committee and also the head of the National Cricket Academy.