Cricket Cricket Shafali Verma meets Tendulkar in Melbourne, fulfils childhood dream Shafali Verma recently broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record when she became the youngest Indian to slam a half-century in international cricket. PTI Melbourne 10 February, 2020 21:54 IST Shefali Verman posted a picture she took with Sachin Tandulkar on her social media. - Twitter/Shefali Verma PTI Melbourne 10 February, 2020 21:54 IST The Indian women cricket team's youngest member Shafali Verma has fulfilled her childhood dream when she met her idol Sachin Tendulkar in Melbourne.The 16-year-old clicked a picture with Tendulkar and uploaded it on her social media with a heart-warming post."The reason I took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that I got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me," Shafali wrote.Last November, Shafali had broken Tendulkar's long-standing record when she became the youngest Indian to slam a half-century in international cricket — a belligerent 49-ball 73 against the West Indies.Shafali will be in action at the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup as a Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India launch their bid for a first world title. The reason I took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that I got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me. @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/J36oiWxVRD— Shafali Verma (@TheShafaliVerma) February 10, 2020