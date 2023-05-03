Cricket

Former Andhra all-rounder appointed bowling coach for NCA’s North-East men’s camp

Former Andhra Ranji all-rounder K.S. Shahabuddin has been appointed as bowling coach for North-East senior men’s camp to be held in Kalyani, Kolkata.

V. V. Subrahmanyam
HYDERABAD 03 May, 2023 11:09 IST
File image of K.S. Shahabuddin.

File image of K.S. Shahabuddin. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The 43-year-old Shahabuddin, who was one of the best-all-rounders in domestic cricket scoring 2567 runs and claiming 248 wickets for Andhra between 1988-2013, finished his Level II Course at the NCA and the ECB before working as Puducherry under-19 team coach.

“Having worked with various teams including Andhra under-25 squad last year, I am confident of living up to the expectations,” Shahabuddin informed Sportstar while thanking the NCA, now headed by cricketing great V.V.S. Laxman, for the “huge opportunity”.

“Definitely, it is a privilege to get this assignment,” the former ACA senior selection panel chairman said.

