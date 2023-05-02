Cricket

Nepal beats UAE to qualify for Asia Cup 2023

Nepal will take the last spot in Group A, alongside India and Pakistan, with the Asia Cup slated for September.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 02 May, 2023 11:50 IST
Chennai 02 May, 2023 11:50 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Nepal will be in the same group as Asian giants India and Pakistan.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Nepal will be in the same group as Asian giants India and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: DEAN TREML

Nepal will take the last spot in Group A, alongside India and Pakistan, with the Asia Cup slated for September.

Nepal defeated United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final of ACC men’s premier cup on Tuesday at the TU cricket ground in Kathmandu.

The seven-wicket win, powered by a steady 84-ball 67 from 17-year-old Gulshan Kumar Jha, ensured Nepal’s qualification for the Asia Cup 2023.

Nepal will take the last spot in Group A, alongside India and Pakistan, with the Asia Cup slated for September.

The top three finishes of Nepal, UAE and Oman at the Premier Cup mean they will also feature in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in July, where they will take on ‘A’ Teams of five Full Members in the region..

The venues for the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to happen in Pakistan, have been under constant debate due to political tensions between rival nations India and Paksitan, with the former demanding a neutral venue for the continental tournament.

Also Read
BCCI invites applications for India women’s team head coach role

In October last year ACC president Jay Shah officially told the media that India will not travel to Pakistan.

In reply, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi suggested a hybrid venue model, when matches between India and Pakistan will be played at a neutral venue. “We have decided on this hybrid model that Pakistan plays its Asia Cup matches at home and India their matches at a neutral venue, and that is our proposal to the Asian Cricket Council,” said Sethi.

The Asia Cup, involving six teams, will be played from September 2 to 17, though the exact schedule of matches is yet to be announced due to uncertainty over the venue.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: RR vs MI match highlights and analysis

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans’ Vijay Shankar not thinking about World Cup squad chances

Slide shows

CSK vs PBKS in pictures, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pips Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

PBKS vs LSG in pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants beats Punjab Kings

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us