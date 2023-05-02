BCCI invites applications for India women’s team head coach role

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the position of India’s senior women’s team head coach Tuesday. The position has been lying vacant since Ramesh Powar was moved to the National Cricket Academy in December last year.

According to the notice issued on the board’s website, the ideal candidate ‘should have represented India or any other country at the international level, or should have a minimum NCA level ‘C’ coaching certificate or a similar certificate from a reputed organisation and a minimum of 50 first-class games’.

However, if a candidate has experience coaching an international team for a period of a minimum of one season or has coached a T20 franchise for two seasons, the person is also eligible to apply for the role.

While the age criteria has not been specified, a person beyond 60 is usually not considered eligible for selection due to the BCCI policy. The role will be based in Mumbai, the candidate needs to develop a cricket coaching setup.

The last date for application is May 10, after which the BCCI will shortlist the applicants and pass them on to the Ashok Malhotra-led Cricket Advisory Committee, which will conduct the interviews, as per the BCCI constitution.

India’s women’s cricket team has seen too many changes in its coaching staff over the last few years. After Powar’s transfer to the NCA, India went into the T20 World Cup in South Africa this year without a head coach.

With two ICC events lined up in the next two years, the BCCI now plans to appoint a long-term head coach for the team. Even though the duration of the tenure is not specified in the notice issued by the board, it is understood that the BCCI is ideally looking to appoint a head coach at least till the ODI World Cup in 2025, which will be held in India.