The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Women) for the 2022-23 season.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has retained grade A contract, alongside Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma while grade B consists of players like Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who was a grade A candidate, has been transferred to grade B while Poonam Yadav, who was also a grade A candidate, has not recieved a contract this time around.

The grade structures are as under:-