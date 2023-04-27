Cricket

BCCI announces 2022-23 player contracts for senior women’s team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Women) for the 2022-23 season.

Team Sportstar
27 April, 2023 12:54 IST
27 April, 2023 12:54 IST
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is in grade A, alongside Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma 

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is in grade A, alongside Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Women) for the 2022-23 season.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Women) for the 2022-23 season.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has retained grade A contract, alongside Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma while grade B consists of players like Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who was a grade A candidate, has been transferred to grade B while Poonam Yadav, who was also a grade A candidate, has not recieved a contract this time around.

The grade structures are as under:- 

Grade Players
A Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma
BRenuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Rashwari Gayakwad
CMeghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Sabbineni Meghana, Anjalai Sarvani Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: KKR vs RCB match highlights and analysis

GT vs MI - match highlights, analysis: Poor death bowling making life difficult for Mumbai Indians

WATCH: What prompted Ajinkya Rahane’s inclusion in India’s Test squad for WTC final

Slide shows

RCB vs KKR in pictures, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore loses to Kolkata Knight Riders by 21 runs

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 pictures: Gujarat Titans register their first IPL win over Mumbai Indians by 55 runs

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us