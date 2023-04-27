The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Women) for the 2022-23 season.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has retained grade A contract, alongside Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma while grade B consists of players like Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who was a grade A candidate, has been transferred to grade B while Poonam Yadav, who was also a grade A candidate, has not recieved a contract this time around.
The grade structures are as under:-
|Grade
|Players
|A
|Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma
|B
|Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Rashwari Gayakwad
|C
|Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Sabbineni Meghana, Anjalai Sarvani Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia