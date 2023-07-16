SL vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi completes 100 Test wickets in comeback match

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi completed 100 Test career wickets during the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday.

Afridi reached the milestone in his 26th match with the wicket of Sri Lanka opener Nishan Madushka on his return to the longest format of the game after a year-long injury layoff. He is the 19th cricketer from Pakistan to pick 100 Test wickets.

Test wicket No.1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for @iShaheenAfridi! 🤩



He removes Nishan Madushka in his second over of the day ☝️#SLvPAKpic.twitter.com/31kZNVAI7M — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 16, 2023

Interestingly, Afridi’s last Test match was at the same venue against the same opposition in July last year. Afridi had picked four for 58 in the first innings and could only bowl seven overs in the second innings before he was forced out due to injury.

The 22-year-old returned for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where he was Pakistan’s joint highest wicket-taker with 11 scaps in seven matches at an economy rate of 6.15. However, he was injured again while taking a catch to dismiss England batter Harry Brook in the final and managed to only bowl 2.1 overs.

Afridi has 70 and 64 wickets in ODIs and T20Is, respectively.