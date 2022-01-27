Shahid Afridi tests COVID-19 positive ahead of PSL 2022

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time on Thursday.

Afridi was slated to feature in his final season of the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators. Afridi will now miss at least a week's action for the Gladiators as he continues his recovery in home quarantine, following PCB protocols. He will rejoin the squad after receiving a negative RT-PCR test.

I have unfortunately tested positive but have no symptoms at all. InshALLAH hope to recover soon, test negative and rejoin QG as soon as possible. Good luck to all teams in #HBLPSL7 I'm committed to giving it my all in my last PSL edition. pic.twitter.com/wCiEb5laZS — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 27, 2022

This the second time Afridi has contracted the virus, after earlier being hit by the same in June 2020.

The PSL 2022 which begins on Thursday, will be held across Karachi and Lahore with the final scheduled to be held on February 27.