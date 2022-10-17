Shami bowls last over vs Australia in T20 World Cup practice match; defends 10 and picks three wickets

Mohammed Shami defended 10 off the last over as India beat Australia by six runs in the practice match against Australia in Brisbane on Monday.

Also Read Suryakumar Yadav hit on helmet by Mitchell Starc during India vs Australia T20 World Cup practice match

Shami, who bowled just one over in the game - the 20th over - took three wickets off the last four balls, with one being a run-out, as Australia folded for 180. Shami conceded just four runs off the first two balls.

Australia needed 11 off the last over, but Shami took three wickets to get his team over the line.

Shami has replaced Jasprit Bumrah, who is out of the tournament due to a back injury. Shami has not played any cricket for the last three months, having last been part of a tour of England in July. He was part of India's T20I series against Australia and South Africa but had to be withdrawn after testing positive for Covid-19.

Shami last played a T20I at the 2021 World Cup in the UAE in November. He picked up six wickets from five games at an economy of 8.84 in the tournament. However, he was part of the 2022 IPL title-winning Gujarat Titans and finished as the team's highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets.