Suryakumar Yadav hit on helmet by Mitchell Starc during India vs Australia T20 World Cup practice match

The corner of the helmet broke but Suryakumar continued batting after passing a mandatory concussion test.

Team Sportstar
17 October, 2022 11:01 IST
Mitchell Starc of Australia checks on Suryakumar Yadav of India after he was struck by a ball during the ICC 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup Warm Up Match.

Mitchell Starc of Australia checks on Suryakumar Yadav of India after he was struck by a ball during the ICC 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup Warm Up Match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Suryakumar Yadav was hit on the helmet during the first warmup match against Australia at the Gabba on Monday. Suryakumar was hit flush on the grill while trying to pull a short ball from Mitchell Starc.

The corner of the helmet broke but Suryakumar continued batting after passing a mandatory concussion test. Suryakumar brought up his 50 off 32 balls with a four off Kane Richardson.

He eventually fell for a 33-ball 50. Richardson bowled a slower full toss. but Suryakumar was early into the flick and ended up lobbing back to the bowler. Suryakumar struck six fours and a six. India finished on 186/7 in 20 overs, batting first.

Suryakumar comes into this tournament on the back of a purple patch. He had hit a fifty in the first practice game against Western Australia XI as well. He has 1045 runs in 34 T20Is at an impressive average of 38.70. He already has nine fifties and a hundred in the shortest format and is currently second, behind Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, in T20I batting list.

