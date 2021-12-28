Cricket Cricket Shami picks up 200 Test wickets with five-for against South Africa Mohammed Shami removed Kagiso Rabada for his 200th Test wicket in the first five-day game against South Africa in Centurion on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 28 December, 2021 20:50 IST Mohammad Shami picked up his 200th Test wicket. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 28 December, 2021 20:50 IST Mohammed Shami removed Kagiso Rabada for his 200th Test wicket in the first five-day game against South Africa in Centurion on Tuesday. He reached the landmark in his 55th Test.Rabada's wicket was also Shami's fifth of the innings. He is the 11th Indian bowler to pick up 200 wickets and only the fifth fast bowler to reach the milestone.Shami finished with figures of 5 for 44 as South Africa folded for 197, trailing India by 130. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :