Shami picks up 200 Test wickets with five-for against South Africa

Mohammed Shami removed Kagiso Rabada for his 200th Test wicket in the first five-day game against South Africa in Centurion on Tuesday. He reached the landmark in his 55th Test.

Rabada's wicket was also Shami's fifth of the innings. He is the 11th Indian bowler to pick up 200 wickets and only the fifth fast bowler to reach the milestone.

Shami finished with figures of 5 for 44 as South Africa folded for 197, trailing India by 130.