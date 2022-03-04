Shane Warne dies of heart attack, says report

Australian spin legend Shane Warne, 52, has died of suspected heart attack, according to a Fox Sports report.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne's management released a statement.

“The family requests aprivacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne, widely regarded as the greatest spinner to play the sport, played 145 Tests for Australia and has 708 wickets. He also won the 1999 ODI World Cup and 1001 international wickets.

More to follow..