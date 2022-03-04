Cricket Cricket Shane Warne dies of heart attack, says report Australian spin legend Shane Warne has died of suspected heart attack, according to a Fox Sports. Team Sportstar 04 March, 2022 19:35 IST Former Australia leg-spinner, Shane Warne. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 04 March, 2022 19:35 IST Australian spin legend Shane Warne, 52, has died of suspected heart attack, according to a Fox Sports report.“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne's management released a statement.“The family requests aprivacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."READ | Sportstar Archives: Shane Warne - You should never give up tryingWarne, widely regarded as the greatest spinner to play the sport, played 145 Tests for Australia and has 708 wickets. He also won the 1999 ODI World Cup and 1001 international wickets.More to follow.. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :