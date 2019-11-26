I try to enhance my skills as an all-rounder, says Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube, 26, is the latest entrant to an elite club of cricketers to have played for India when he made his debut against Bangladesh in the recently concluded T20 series.

The all-rounder gave a fairly good account of himself in the series picking three wickets with his medium-pace, in the series decider in Nagpur.

His efforts not only ensured he retained his place in the T20 set up but also received his maiden one-day call up for the upcoming series against West Indies.

Currently playing for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Dube has chipped in with cameos with both bat and ball at crucial stages for his side in its victories against Jharkhand and Karnataka.

Dube found himself in the national set-up after India’s first choice medium-pace all-rounder Hardik Pandya was forced out of the game due to injury, and the youngster knows that he needs to do more to cement his place in the side with Vijay Shankar also waiting in the wings.

Speaking to reporters during the sidelines of the tournament here, Dube said, “Being an all-rounder I need to stay a lot fitter. So I have ensured that I put in the hard hours to maintain my fitness and I have always tried to enhance my skills as an all-rounder.”

Standing tall at more than six feet, Dube has become known for his big-hitting abilities with comparisons to Yuvraj Singh as well in terms of his timing and clean striking capabilities.

When asked about whether he seems himself as a specialist in one area with an add-on skill, the youngster responded, “I would like to believe that when I am batting I can compete with the best of bowlers and similarly while I am bowling, I would want to believe that I compete with the best of batsmen."

Going forward work-load management will be key and Dube explained, “When I am not playing a tournament or a match, I focus on my bowling. But if I am in between a tournament or a match, I concentrate on the skills that I have and try and improve upon it.

"Sure, it gets difficult sometimes as an all-rounder because I have to spread my time between bowling and batting but I try and do my best.”