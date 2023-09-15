IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill slams 5th ODI ton; joins Sachin, Kohli in list of batters to cross 1000 runs in calendar year

Shubman Gill hit his fifth One-Day Internationals century during India’s Asia Cup match against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The 24-year-old struck six fours and four sixes on his way to the hundred, reaching the three-figure score in 117 deliveries. Gill, in the process, crossed 1000 runs in the format in the calender year 2023. He became the 13th Indian to achieve the feat. Sachin Tendulkar sits at the top of the list with 1894 runs in 1998.

Opening the batting for India, Gill guided India’s chase and held one end even as wickets tumbled at the other. India still needed 78 runs to win off the last 10 overs with Gill and Axar Patel at the crease for India.

The innings against Bangladesh was Gill’s fourth hundred-plus score in 2023. He also hit 208 against New Zealand in January this year.

