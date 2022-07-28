Cricket

SL v PAK, 2nd Test: Jayasuriya, Mendis spin Lanka to series-levelling win over Pakistan

Set a record target of 508 to try and win the two-test series 2-0, Pakistan was bundled out for 261 in their second innings after resuming the day on 89-1.

Reuters
28 July, 2022 14:01 IST
Pakistan’s Babar Azam walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the final day.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the final day. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis snared nine wickets between them to help the host to a 246-run series-levelling victory against Pakistan on the fifth and final day of the second test in Galle on Thursday.

Jayasuriya picked up 5-117 for his fourth five-wicket haul in only his third test match. Mendis, who took five wickets in the first innings, provided able support by picking up four.

Captain Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan, who won the opening test at the same venue by four wickets, with a resolute knock of 81.

