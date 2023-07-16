SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test 2023: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Predicted XIs, form guide, squads

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will commence their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle with a two-match bilateral series, which begins from Sunday at the Galle International Stadium.
The Babar Azam-led side will be bolstered by the return of pacer Shaheen Afridi, who is returning to Test cricket after a year, as Pakistan looks for its first win in the longest format since July 2022.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be confident of exploiting home conditions, especially with spinner Prabath Jayasuriya in its ranks. The left-arm spinner has picked 50 Test wickets in just seven matches at an average of 23.70.
SL VS PAK 1ST TEST PREDICTED XI
SRI LANKA PREDICTED XI
PAKISTAN PREDICTED XI
SL VS PAK 1ST TEST DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
SL VS PAK TEST MATCH RESULTS AT GALLE INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
FORM GUIDE
Sri Lanka - W W L L W L W L W D
Sri Lanka has had a mixed record of late in Test cricket with five wins and four defeats in its last 10 games. It is coming off a comprehensive 2-0 win over minnow Ireland at home after losing 0-2 to New Zealand away. Sri Lanka’s last two Test series at home - against Pakistan and Australia - have ended level at 1-1. Interestingly, all four matches were played at Galle.
Pakistan - D D L L L L W L D D
Pakistan’s last Test win was a year ago - against Sri Lanka at Galle. It has been swept 0-3 by England and drawn a two-match series 0-0 against New Zealand at home since that win. With just one win in its last 10 Test appearances, Pakistan will hope for a change in fortune in the new cycle of the World Test Championship.
THE SQUADS
SRI LANKA
PAKISTAN
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH SL VS PAK 1ST TEST LIVE?
The first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network in India at 9:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on SonyLIV and FanCode app and website.
