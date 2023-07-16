MagazineBuy Print

SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test 2023: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Predicted XIs, form guide, squads

SL vs PAK: Here are the fantasy picks, predicted XIs and squads for the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 05:00 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan‘s Shaheen Afridi attends a practice session at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi attends a practice session at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pakistan‘s Shaheen Afridi attends a practice session at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will commence their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle with a two-match bilateral series, which begins from Sunday at the Galle International Stadium.

The Babar Azam-led side will be bolstered by the return of pacer Shaheen Afridi, who is returning to Test cricket after a year, as Pakistan looks for its first win in the longest format since July 2022.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be confident of exploiting home conditions, especially with spinner Prabath Jayasuriya in its ranks. The left-arm spinner has picked 50 Test wickets in just seven matches at an average of 23.70.

SL VS PAK 1ST TEST PREDICTED XI
SRI LANKA PREDICTED XI
Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Nishan Madhushka, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama.
PAKISTAN PREDICTED XI
Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.
SL VS PAK 1ST TEST DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Kusal Mendis
BATTERS
Dimuth Karunaratne, Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique
ALL-ROUNDERS
Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Nawaz, Agha Salman
BOWLERS
Shaheen Afridi, Prabath Jayasuriya (vc), Abrar Ahmed
Team Composition: SL 4:7 PAK Credits Left: 11.5
SL VS PAK TEST MATCH RESULTS AT GALLE INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
Sri Lanka won by 246 runs - July 2022
Pakistan won by four wickets - July 2022
Pakistan won by 10 wickets - June 2015
Sri Lanka won by seven wickets - August 2014
Sri Lanka won by 209 runs - June 2012
Sri Lanka won by 50 runs - July 2009
Pakistan won by an innings and 163 runs - June 2000

FORM GUIDE

Sri Lanka - W W L L W L W L W D

Sri Lanka has had a mixed record of late in Test cricket with five wins and four defeats in its last 10 games. It is coming off a comprehensive 2-0 win over minnow Ireland at home after losing 0-2 to New Zealand away. Sri Lanka’s last two Test series at home - against Pakistan and Australia - have ended level at 1-1. Interestingly, all four matches were played at Galle.

Pakistan - D D L L L L W L D D

Pakistan’s last Test win was a year ago - against Sri Lanka at Galle. It has been swept 0-3 by England and drawn a two-match series 0-0 against New Zealand at home since that win. With just one win in its last 10 Test appearances, Pakistan will hope for a change in fortune in the new cycle of the World Test Championship.

THE SQUADS
SRI LANKA
Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshitha Manasinghe.
PAKISTAN
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Huraira, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk).

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH SL VS PAK 1ST TEST LIVE?

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network in India at 9:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on SonyLIV and FanCode app and website.

