MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SL vs PAK head-to-head record in Tests: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets

SL vs PAK: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle on Sunday.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 04:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam pose with the Test trophy at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.
Sri Lanka’s captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam pose with the Test trophy at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam pose with the Test trophy at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will face off in the first Test of a two-match series at the Galle International Stadium from Sunday. The match will mark the beginning of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle for both teams and Sri Lanka and Pakistan will look to improve in the longest format after finishing fifth and seventh, respectively, in the previous cycle.

While Pakistan has the head-to-head edge over Sri Lanka in Test matches, the Babar Azam-led side has struggled in the longest format of late. Pakistan has been winless in its last six Tests and, interestingly, its last win in the format came at Galle in the first Test of a two-match series in July 2022. However, it went on to lose the next game as the host levelled the series 1-1.

SL VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN TEST MATCHES
Matches played: 57
Sri Lanka won: 17
Pakistan won: 21
Drawn: 19
Last result: Sri Lanka won by 246 runs (Galle; July 2022)
Last five results: SL won - 2; PAK won - 2; Drawn -1

Even in home conditions, Sri Lanka hasn’t been able to dominate Pakistan in Test cricket. It has won eight games at home while losing nine and its last Test series win in Sri Lanka against Pakistan was back in August 2014. This time around too, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side is likely to have an uphill battle against Babar’s men.

SL VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN TEST MATCHES IN SRI LANKA
Matches played: 25
Sri Lanka won: 8
Pakistan won: 9
Drawn: 8
Last result: Sri Lanka won by 246 runs (Galle; July 2022)
Last five results: SL won - 2; PAK won - 3
SL VS PAK IN LAST FIVE TEST SERIES
2022: Pakistan in Sri Lanka - Two-match series level 1-1
2019: Sri Lanka in Pakistan - Two-match series level 1-1
2017: Sri Lanka in UAE - Sri Lanka won two-match series 2-0
2015: Pakistan in Sri Lanka - Pakistan won three-match series 2-1
2014: Pakistan in Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka won two-match series 2-0
SL VS PAK IN TEST MATCHES - MOST RUNS, WICKETS, HIGHEST SCORES
SL (most runs) vs PAK: Kumar Sangakkara - 2911 runs in 45 innings
SL (most wickets) vs PAK: Rangana Herath - 106 wickets in 40 innings
SL (highest individual score) vs PAK: Sanath Jayasuriya - 253 off 348 balls
SL (BBI) vs PAK: Rangana Herath - 9/27 in 33.1 overs
PAK (most runs) vs SL: Younis Khan - 2286 in 48 innings
PAK (most wickets) vs SL: Saeed Ajmal - 66 wickets in 28 innings
PAK (highest individual score) vs SL: Younis Khan 313 off 568 balls
PAK (BBI) vs SL: Imran Khan - 8/58 in 29.3 overs

Related stories

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

Pakistan /

World Test Championship /

Babar Azam /

Dimuth Karunaratne

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs PAK head-to-head record in Tests: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test 2023: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Predicted XIs, form guide, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. List of Wimbledon women’s singles champions in Open era: Vondrousova becomes first unseeded winner in 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Swiatek, Billie Jean King and others react to Vondrousova’s maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Alcaraz, final preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test 2023: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Predicted XIs, form guide, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs PAK head-to-head record in Tests: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vitality Blast 2023: Somerset wins second title; full winners list
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 final: Panchal keeps West Zone hopes alive on Day 4
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Raina showcases his culinary skills in Amsterdam
    Vijay Lokapally
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs PAK head-to-head record in Tests: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test 2023: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Predicted XIs, form guide, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. List of Wimbledon women’s singles champions in Open era: Vondrousova becomes first unseeded winner in 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Swiatek, Billie Jean King and others react to Vondrousova’s maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Alcaraz, final preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment