SL vs PAK head-to-head record in Tests: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will face off in the first Test of a two-match series at the Galle International Stadium from Sunday. The match will mark the beginning of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle for both teams and Sri Lanka and Pakistan will look to improve in the longest format after finishing fifth and seventh, respectively, in the previous cycle.
While Pakistan has the head-to-head edge over Sri Lanka in Test matches, the Babar Azam-led side has struggled in the longest format of late. Pakistan has been winless in its last six Tests and, interestingly, its last win in the format came at Galle in the first Test of a two-match series in July 2022. However, it went on to lose the next game as the host levelled the series 1-1.
SL VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN TEST MATCHES
Even in home conditions, Sri Lanka hasn’t been able to dominate Pakistan in Test cricket. It has won eight games at home while losing nine and its last Test series win in Sri Lanka against Pakistan was back in August 2014. This time around too, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side is likely to have an uphill battle against Babar’s men.
SL VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN TEST MATCHES IN SRI LANKA
SL VS PAK IN LAST FIVE TEST SERIES
SL VS PAK IN TEST MATCHES - MOST RUNS, WICKETS, HIGHEST SCORES
