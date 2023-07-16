SL vs PAK head-to-head record in Tests: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will face off in the first Test of a two-match series at the Galle International Stadium from Sunday. The match will mark the beginning of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle for both teams and Sri Lanka and Pakistan will look to improve in the longest format after finishing fifth and seventh, respectively, in the previous cycle.

While Pakistan has the head-to-head edge over Sri Lanka in Test matches, the Babar Azam-led side has struggled in the longest format of late. Pakistan has been winless in its last six Tests and, interestingly, its last win in the format came at Galle in the first Test of a two-match series in July 2022. However, it went on to lose the next game as the host levelled the series 1-1.

SL VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN TEST MATCHES Matches played: 57 Sri Lanka won: 17 Pakistan won: 21 Drawn: 19 Last result: Sri Lanka won by 246 runs (Galle; July 2022) Last five results: SL won - 2; PAK won - 2; Drawn -1

Even in home conditions, Sri Lanka hasn’t been able to dominate Pakistan in Test cricket. It has won eight games at home while losing nine and its last Test series win in Sri Lanka against Pakistan was back in August 2014. This time around too, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side is likely to have an uphill battle against Babar’s men.

SL VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN TEST MATCHES IN SRI LANKA Matches played: 25 Sri Lanka won: 8 Pakistan won: 9 Drawn: 8 Last result: Sri Lanka won by 246 runs (Galle; July 2022) Last five results: SL won - 2; PAK won - 3

SL VS PAK IN LAST FIVE TEST SERIES 2022: Pakistan in Sri Lanka - Two-match series level 1-1 2019: Sri Lanka in Pakistan - Two-match series level 1-1 2017: Sri Lanka in UAE - Sri Lanka won two-match series 2-0 2015: Pakistan in Sri Lanka - Pakistan won three-match series 2-1 2014: Pakistan in Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka won two-match series 2-0