Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI president tests COVID-19 negative, to undergo routine ECG

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is "presently afebrile", according to the latest medical bulletin on Sunday. The former India captain has also tested negative for COVID-19 and will undergo a routine ECG (electrocardiogram) test later in the day.

"He had an uneventful last night. Presently Afebrile. He is sleeping now [7:30 am]. Pulse-70/min, BP- 110/70mmHg, Spo2-98% in room air. Respiratory rate-16/min. Routine ECG to be done in the morning. Treating doctors are keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time," read the statement from the panel of doctors, headed by Dr. Saroj Mondal.

The 48-year-old was on Saturday admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain and dizziness while working out at his home gym. Ganguly had to undergo an angioplasty after tests revealed he had suffered a mild heart attack and had blockages in three coronary arteries.