Sourav Ganguly hospitalised with cardiac problem, to undergo primary angioplasty

Former India captain and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was on Saturday admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain.

While the hospital sources indicated that the 48-year-old - who complained of dizziness after a workout session - is stable, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a tweet, suggested that Ganguly suffered a 'mild cardiac arrest'.

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.



Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO at the hospital, later confirmed, "He [Ganguly] had family history of IHD ØE Ischemic heart disease. When he came to the hospital at 1pm, his... clinical parameters were within normal limits.

"His ECG showed hyper acute ST segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads. Echo showed mild inferior wall hypokynaesia with preserved overall left ventricular function. He is stable haemodynamically. He has received loading doses of dual anti platelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now."

One of Ganguly's close aides added, "There seems to be some heart-related issues and the reports will suggest what should the next line of action be. A stent could be inserted."

Fans and cricketers, meanwhile, have started wishing 'Dada' a speedy recovery. "I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

"Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99," India captain Virat Kohli tweeted.