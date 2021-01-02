Dale Steyn unavailable for IPL 2021

South Africa's pace great Dale Steyn on Saturday announced he won't participate in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Steyn posted the message on his social media handle, while also clarifying that he was not retiring.

Steyn plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

"Just a short message to let everyone know that I’ve made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I’m also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period. Thank you to RCB for understanding. No I’m not retired," the 37-year old tweeted.

Cricket tweet



In his next tweet, the Proteas pacer said the he will be playing league cricket but in a spaced out manner.

I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself a opportunity to do something’s I’ve been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much.



NO, I’m NOT retired.



Here’s to a great 2021 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 2, 2021

Steyn has three matches in the IPL 2020 for RCB claimed one wicket. He last played in the Lanka Premier League representing the Kandy Tuskers.

Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket in August 2019 as South Africa's highest wicket-taker with the red ball.