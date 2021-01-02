Cricket

Dale Steyn unavailable for IPL 2021

South African pacer Dale Steyn thanked Royal Challengers Bangalore in his tweet for understanding his decision to take time off cricket in 2021.

02 January, 2021 14:40 IST

Dale Steyn played three matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. - K. R. DEEPAK   -  K. R. Deepak

South Africa's pace great Dale Steyn on Saturday announced he won't participate in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Steyn posted the message on his social media handle, while also clarifying that he was not retiring.

Steyn plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

"Just a short message to let everyone know that I’ve made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I’m also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period. Thank you to RCB for understanding. No I’m not retired," the 37-year old tweeted.

In his next tweet, the Proteas pacer said the he will be playing league cricket but in a spaced out manner.

Steyn has three matches in the IPL 2020 for RCB claimed one wicket. He last played in the Lanka Premier League representing the Kandy Tuskers.

Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket in August 2019 as South Africa's highest wicket-taker with the red ball.

