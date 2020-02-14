Cricket Cricket South Africa calls off proposed Pakistan tour citing workload The short tour will be rescheduled at a later date suitable to both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA). PTI 14 February, 2020 16:44 IST Cricket South Africa's (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith (Representative image). - Getty Images PTI 14 February, 2020 16:44 IST South Africa has ruled out participation in a proposed T20I series in Pakistan following its India tour next month, citing players’ workload.The tour will be rescheduled at a later date suitable to both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA), according to ESPNCricinfo.READ | Pakistan proposes the idea of day-night Test against BangladeshSouth Africa plays three ODIs in India from March 12 to 18 and the tour of Pakistan for three T20s in Rawalpindi was planned after that. South Africa is currently playing T20Is against England after competing in four Tests and three ODIs.After the three T20s against England, the Proteas will host Australia for three ODIs and as many T20Is with the last match ending on March 7, less than a week before the series-opener in India at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos