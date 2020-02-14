South Africa calls off proposed Pakistan tour citing workload

South Africa has ruled out participation in a proposed T20I series in Pakistan following its India tour next month, citing players’ workload.

The tour will be rescheduled at a later date suitable to both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA), according to ESPNCricinfo.

South Africa plays three ODIs in India from March 12 to 18 and the tour of Pakistan for three T20s in Rawalpindi was planned after that. South Africa is currently playing T20Is against England after competing in four Tests and three ODIs.

After the three T20s against England, the Proteas will host Australia for three ODIs and as many T20Is with the last match ending on March 7, less than a week before the series-opener in India at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.