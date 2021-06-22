Sri Lanka Cricket to bid for three events in the next ICC tournament cycle

Sri Lanka Cricket will bid for three global events - including the two World Cups - in the next tournament cycle that commences in 2024.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sri Lanka Cricket said that it will submit the bids for the ICC T20 World Cup, Men’s Cricket World Cup, and the Champions Trophy.

"Sri Lanka Cricket, in certain events, will make a ‘joint bid’ in collaboration with an ICC Member country or countries," the statement read.

The ICC has recently announced that the Champions Trophy, which hasn't been held after 2017 in England, will be revived during the next FTP cycle and accordingly India has decided to bid for it.

According to the 2024-2031 FTP, which was released by the ICC earlier this month, the T20 World Cup will be held every two years, while the 50-over event will be a 14-team affair from the 2027 edition.

In the T20 World Cup, the number of teams will be increased from 16 to 20.An eight-team Champions Trophy will be hosted in 2025 and 2029, while the World Test Championship Finals will be hosted in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031.

Earlier, the BCCI had shown eagerness to host the ICC events in the next cycle, provided the tax exemption and the staging money issues were addressed.