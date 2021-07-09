Sri Lanka's data analyst tests Covid-19 positive

Sri Lanka Cricket's data analyst G. T. Niroshan has tested positive for Covid 19 ahead of the limited overs series against India.

This is the second case in the Sri Lankan team after batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of India series

Niroshan was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff. Niroshan is now undergoing due medical protocols.

