Cricket

Sri Lanka's data analyst tests Covid-19 positive

This is the second case in the Sri Lankan team after batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for the virus on Thursday. 

Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya
Mumbai 09 July, 2021 15:53 IST
Cricket bat and ball

Niroshan was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff. (Representative Photo)   -  Getty Images

Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya
Mumbai 09 July, 2021 15:53 IST

Sri Lanka Cricket's data analyst G. T. Niroshan has tested positive for Covid 19 ahead of the limited overs series against India.

This is the second case in the Sri Lankan team after batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of India series

Niroshan was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff. Niroshan is now undergoing due medical protocols.

More to Follow....

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :