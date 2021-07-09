Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka's data analyst tests Covid-19 positive This is the second case in the Sri Lankan team after batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Shayan Acharya Mumbai 09 July, 2021 15:53 IST Niroshan was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff. (Representative Photo) - Getty Images Shayan Acharya Mumbai 09 July, 2021 15:53 IST Sri Lanka Cricket's data analyst G. T. Niroshan has tested positive for Covid 19 ahead of the limited overs series against India.This is the second case in the Sri Lankan team after batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of India series Niroshan was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff. Niroshan is now undergoing due medical protocols.More to Follow.... Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :