Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of India series Grant Flower is now undergoing due medical protocols. A new round of PCR Tests were conducted among the remaining squad members on Thursday evening. Team Sportstar Mumbai 08 July, 2021 21:15 IST Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower. - Getty Images Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower has tested positive for COVID-19. "He was found to be positive during a PCR test carried out on him today when Flower showed mild symptoms of the disease," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.Immediately upon identification, Flower was isolated from the rest of the team members (players and coaches) who are undergoing quarantine following their return from England. He is now undergoing due medical protocols. Whilst a new round of PCR Tests were conducted among the remaining squad members on Thursday evening.The team is scheduled to play India for a limited overs series, starting next week.