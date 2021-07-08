Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of India series

Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower has tested positive for COVID-19.

"He was found to be positive during a PCR test carried out on him today when Flower showed mild symptoms of the disease," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Immediately upon identification, Flower was isolated from the rest of the team members (players and coaches) who are undergoing quarantine following their return from England.

READ: You will see a more confident Yuzi in this series, says Chahal

He is now undergoing due medical protocols. Whilst a new round of PCR Tests were conducted among the remaining squad members on Thursday evening.

The team is scheduled to play India for a limited overs series, starting next week.