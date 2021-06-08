Sri Lanka players agree to England tour despite contract row: Reports

Sri Lankan cricketers have agreed to tour England this month even though a contract dispute with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board remains unresolved, local media reported on Tuesday.

The players, including test captain Dimuth Karunaratne and ODI skipper Kusal Perera, had refused to sign new contracts which offer lower base salaries and more performance-based incentives.

Some of the players felt the contracts were "non-transparent", Sri Lankan media said.

Sri Lanka cricketers refuse to sign reduced pay contracts

"They will play this tour without signing any contract," players' representative Nishan Premathiratne told ESPNcricinfo.

"They have signed a voluntary declaration, but there's nothing there about player remuneration. They have always been committed to playing for Sri Lanka."

Sri Lanka Cricket did not immediately reply to the request for comment.

Sri Lanka will play three one-dayers and three Twenty20 Internationals in England. The limited-overs tour begins on June 23.