MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sri Lanka wins T20 series despite Afghanistan’s 3-run victory in last game

In the last over, Mendis hit Momand for two fours in the first and third deliveries and the bowler was lucky to escape a waist-high no-ball in the fourth which the leg umpire failed to spot.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 07:56 IST , Dambulla - 2 MINS READ

AP
Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran (L) celebrates with teammates after their victory by 3 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at Dambulla.
Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran (L) celebrates with teammates after their victory by 3 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at Dambulla. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran (L) celebrates with teammates after their victory by 3 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at Dambulla. | Photo Credit: AFP

Fast bowler Wafadar Momand held Kamindu Mendis to defend 19 runs in the last over and hand Afghanistan a three-run win over Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 international Wednesday.

Sri Lanka won the series 2-1.

Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran won the toss, elected to bat first, and it made 209-5 in 20 overs.

In the last over, Mendis hit Momand for two fours in the first and third deliveries and the bowler was lucky to escape a waist-high no-ball in the fourth which the leg umpire failed to spot.

Needing 10 off the last two balls, Mendis failed to score off the second-to-last ball and then hit a six to fall three runs short.

Mendis remained unbeaten on 65 off 39 deliveries with two sixes and seven boundaries.

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga sharply criticized Sri Lankan umpire Lyndon Hannibal for not spotting a ball higher than the waist saying he is unfit to officiate international games.

“This cannot happen in an international match,” Hasaranga said. “If it was close it would have been OK but it was so high it was close to striking the batsman’s head. If he cannot see such a thing, this umpire is unfit for international matches and it is better for him to find another job.”

Earlier, Afghanistan openers Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz got off to a brisk start scoring 72 runs in the first five power play overs without losing a wicket.

Zazai made 45 off 22 deliveries and Gurbaz ended a lean patch by scoring 70 off 43 deliveries.

Gurbaz was named player of the match.

ALSO READ: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into top-20 of ICC Test Rankings

Spinner Akila Dananjaya and fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s opening batter Pathum Nissanka left the field at 60 because of an injury.

He and Kusal Mendis shared 64 runs for the first wicket giving Sri Lanka a solid start. Kusal Mendis’ (23) dismissal and Kusal Perera getting out without scoring with the total on 65 slowed Sri Lanka’s momentum.

After Nissanka left the field at 83, Sadeera Samarawickrama (23) and Kamindu Mendis shared 53 runs for the fourth wicket brining Sri Lanka back into the match.

Despite late innings efforts from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan managed its first victory of the tour having lost the only test match and the three-match one-day international series 3-0.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

Afghanistan /

Ibrahim Zadran /

Wanindu Hasaranga /

Matheesha Pathirana

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake LIVE score, MLS Updates: Messi assists Taylor as MIA leads at half-time; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka wins T20 series despite Afghanistan’s 3-run victory in last game
    AP
  3. Premier League: Liverpool mounts second-half fightback vs Luton to go four points clear
    AP
  4. Champions League: Porto beats Arsenal in RO16 with stoppage-time goal by Galeno 
    AP
  5. Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal, ISL 10 Live streaming info: When, where to watch JFC v EBFC in Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sri Lanka wins T20 series despite Afghanistan’s 3-run victory in last game
    AP
  2. “Interesting” Ranchi pitch in front and centre ahead of India vs England Test
    N. Sudarshan
  3. IND vs ENG: Indian fast bowlers have made a difference in series against England, says Gill
    PTI
  4. WATCH: Guntur boy Vamshhi Krrishna hits six sixes in an over during C K Nayudu Trophy
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. WATCH: Jurel hopes to meet Dhoni again during IND vs ENG Ranchi Test
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake LIVE score, MLS Updates: Messi assists Taylor as MIA leads at half-time; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka wins T20 series despite Afghanistan’s 3-run victory in last game
    AP
  3. Premier League: Liverpool mounts second-half fightback vs Luton to go four points clear
    AP
  4. Champions League: Porto beats Arsenal in RO16 with stoppage-time goal by Galeno 
    AP
  5. Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal, ISL 10 Live streaming info: When, where to watch JFC v EBFC in Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment