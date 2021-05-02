Cricket Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test day 4 live score: SL lead swells above 400 despite quick fall of wickets Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 4 live score: Sri Lanka is eyeing its first Test win in more than a year after finishing day 3 with an overall lead of 259 runs. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 May, 2021 11:57 IST Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan in Pallekele on Saturday. - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 May, 2021 11:57 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.LIVE SCORE: Third day report: Sri Lanka eyes first Test win in more than a year Second day report: Sri Lanka posts 469-6 on day two of second Test vs Bangladesh First day report: Karunaratne, Thirimanne put Sri Lanka on top in 2nd Test against Bangladesh Teams:Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Abu JayedSri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama