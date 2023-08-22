Steve Smith reveals he hurt his wrist during Ashes Test at Lord’s

Australian batter Steve Smith has revealed he injured his left wrist during the Lord’s Test and played through the pain during the Ashes series. He tore a tendon after scoring 110 runs in the first innings of the second Test.

“I played the next game and then I had a cortisone before Old Trafford. I got back (to Australia) and I was like, ‘Still not quite right. I still can’t do a lot of things properly’.

“I had another scan. There was a small tear in the tendon as well as a couple of other things,” Smith told Fox Cricket.

After winning the first two Ashes Tests, Australia seemed on track to win its first series in England since 2001. However, the host made a stunning comeback to draw the series. Despite retaining the Ashes, Smith expressed disappointment with the result. “I thought we probably had all the tools in the kit bag to go ever there and win, and we weren’t satisfied with drawing the series again. Obviously we did that last time.”

His injury has ruled him out of the upcoming white-ball tour of South Africa. Smith hoped to secure his position in the T20 format with an eye on next year’s T20 World Cup. “I did speak to (Australian coach) Andrew McDonald about it. He said I’d get more opportunities somewhere to press my case. It’s kind of the dream job. Everyone wants to open the batting in T20s.

“There’s not much accountability there, you just sort of go out there and play. You’ve got two fielders out for the first six overs, and if you get going then you’re already in when the field goes out, so it’s a nice time to bat.”