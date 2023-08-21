VIDEO: India’s Asia Cup squad analysis - Tilak Varma’s surprise inclusion, Chahal misses out

BCCI announced India’s squad for 50-over Asia Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian contingent while Hardik Pandya will be his deputy.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returned to the squad alongside Tilak Varma. Prasidh Krishna also returned after an injury lay-off.

India faces Pakistan and Nepal in the group stages.

Ishan Kishan was chosen as the second wicketkeeper while Sanju Samson will travel as a reserve player. Kuldeep Yadav replaced Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, stated that Rahul is still “carrying a niggle” and hence, Samson will travel to Sri Lanka as a reserve player.

INDIA SQUAD:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling back-up).