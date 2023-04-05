Former India opener Sudhir Naik passes away

Sudhir Naik, a former India opener and Mumbai’s 1970-71 Ranji Trophy-winning captain passed away at a city hospital on Wednesday. He was 78.

Naik, who played three Tests and two ODIs for India between 1974-75, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital after suffering a fall at his residence in Dadar.

While he continued to be in ‘critical condition’, his friends and former cricketers visited the hospital regularly. But according to hospital sources, on Wednesday evening, his condition deteriorated further.

A doyen of Mumbai cricket, Naik amassed 4376 first-class runs in 85 matches, with seven hundreds and 27 fifties. One of his biggest achievements was leading Bombay to an iconic Ranji Trophy victory in 1970-71. In the 1973-74 season, he scored a 200 not out against Baroda in a Ranji Trophy fixture.

The Mumbai opener made his Test debut at Edgbaston in 1974 and scored a gritty 77, though India suffered an innings defeat.

Naik played another Test series against the West Indies. He scored 60 runs in four innings and was not picked again.

Post-retirement, he turned into a curator and was also the curator of the Wankhede Stadium for several years. He was the curator of the iconic stadium when India won the 2011 World Cup final, defeating Sri Lanka.