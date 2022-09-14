Cricket

Supreme Court allows BCCI to amend constitution; paves way for second Ganguly, Shah terms

After the verdict, an individual can first serve two terms of three years each in the state association and can then directly be elected as a member of the BCCI for two terms, before going for a cooling-off

Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 14 September, 2022 16:59 IST
Sourav Ganguly will be eligible for another term as President of BCCI after the Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday.

Sourav Ganguly will be eligible for another term as President of BCCI after the Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah are set to continue for another term after the Supreme Court allowed the BCCI to amend its constitution, paving the way for its president, secretary and office-bearers to have two consecutive terms irrespective of their earlier stints in state associations.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli on Wednesday observed that ‘having considered the application, we are of the considered view that the proposed amendment should be accepted. SG has stated that the amendment proposed by the amicus is acceptable to the BCCI’.

According to the BCCI constitution, which was approved by the Supreme Court earlier, “an office-bearer who has held any post for two consecutive terms either in a state association or in the BCCI (or a combination of both) shall not be eligible to contest any further election without completing a cooling period of three years.”

But now, an individual can first serve two terms of three years each in the state association and can then directly be elected as a member of the BCCI for two terms, before going for a cooling-off.

Earlier on Tuesday, the bench orally observed that imposing a cooling-off period of three years after only one term in office would be “too stringent”.

Relief for Shukla

The Supreme Court order is also a relief for Rajiv Shukla, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha. 

The apex court has agreed to redefine the scope of ‘public servants’, who are barred from holding any position in the BCCI.

Only ministers, government employees are to be considered public servants and not MPs, MLA, who previously came under this ambit.

