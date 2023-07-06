Duleep Trophy 2023: Suryakumar Yadav scores 29th First-Class half-century

West Zone batter Suryakumar Yadav scored his 29th First-Class half-century during day two of the semifinal match against Central Zone at the Alur Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Yadav came into bat at number four, joining Cheteshwar Pujara, after West lost both its openers in quick succession with the score reading 40/2.

He began his innings with two boundaries and kept the scoreboard ticking from one end, helping his team to extend its lead.

The 32-year-old reached his fifty 53 in balls with the help of eight fours and a six. He got out on 52 trying to loft Saurabh Kumar only to get caught at short extra cover.

He had a forgettable outing when he batted in the first innings yesterday where he got out scoring seven off 13 balls as West got bundled out for 220.

Yadav made his Test debut against Australia in February earlier this year where he scored just eight runs and didn’t get a chance to play after that.

He will be traveling to West Indies where he will be a part of both ODI and T20I squad. He has been appointed as deputy to Hardik Pandya in this T20I series.