Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Semifinals Day 2: West Zone to resume at 216/8; Mayank, Tilak at crease for South Zone

Duleep Trophy 2023: Catch the live score, updates and commentary from the Duleep Trophy semifinals - West Zone vs Central Zone and North Zone vs South Zone - being played in Alur and Bengaluru.

Updated : Jul 06, 2023 09:06 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from Duleep Trophy 2023 semfinals Day 2.
Catch the live score and updates from Duleep Trophy 2023 semfinals Day 2.
Catch the live score and updates from Duleep Trophy 2023 semfinals Day 2.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinals being played in Bengaluru and Alur.

  • July 06, 2023 09:06
    West Zone vs South Zone - Day 2 Report

    Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinal: Sheth leads West Zone fightback after Central skipper Mavi rattles top-order

  • July 06, 2023 09:02
    Overcast again in Alur

    Our reporter Pranay Rajiv says, “Again Cloudy. Ground is slightly damp from rains yesterday night. But looks set to start on time Avesh Khan is with the team, but stays out of the warmup drill.”

  • July 06, 2023 08:59
    North Zone vs South Zone - Day 1 Report

    Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinal: Kaverappa stars for South Zone with fifer before North fights back

  • July 06, 2023 08:50
    Overnight scores

    South Zone 63/4 vs North Zone 198 - South Zone trails by 135 runs

    West Zone 216/8 vs Central Zone

  • July 06, 2023 08:15
    As things stand

    Hello and welcome to the Day 2 coverage of the Duleep Trophy semifinals.

    West Zone ended Day 1 on 216/8 - a commendable recovery from 65/5. Shivam Mavi was the star of the Central Zone bowling unit as he picked four wickets, including the big guns Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan. Atit Sheth and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja stitched the crucial partnership that saw West go past 200. Chintan Gaja and Arzan Nagwaswalla were at the crease to see out Day 1. The duo will resume and whatever runs they score from hereon will dent into Central Zone’s confidence.

    In the other semifinal between North Zone and South Zone, pacers ruled on Day 1. Vidwath Kaverappa claimed his third First Class fifer to wrap up North Zone for 198. North was 114 for eight at one point but the rearguard from Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora got the total close to 200. Rana then struck with the ball along with Baltej Singh to leave South Zone reeling at 35/4. Mayank Agarwal and Tilak Verma arrested the fall and will shoulder massive responsibility on Day 2 to get their side back on track.

