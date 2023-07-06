Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Semifinals Day 2: West Zone to resume at 216/8; Mayank, Tilak at crease for South Zone

As things stand

Hello and welcome to the Day 2 coverage of the Duleep Trophy semifinals.

West Zone ended Day 1 on 216/8 - a commendable recovery from 65/5. Shivam Mavi was the star of the Central Zone bowling unit as he picked four wickets, including the big guns Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan. Atit Sheth and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja stitched the crucial partnership that saw West go past 200. Chintan Gaja and Arzan Nagwaswalla were at the crease to see out Day 1. The duo will resume and whatever runs they score from hereon will dent into Central Zone’s confidence.

In the other semifinal between North Zone and South Zone, pacers ruled on Day 1. Vidwath Kaverappa claimed his third First Class fifer to wrap up North Zone for 198. North was 114 for eight at one point but the rearguard from Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora got the total close to 200. Rana then struck with the ball along with Baltej Singh to leave South Zone reeling at 35/4. Mayank Agarwal and Tilak Verma arrested the fall and will shoulder massive responsibility on Day 2 to get their side back on track.