The Sydney Thunders was bowled out for 15 - the lowest score ever in a men’s T20 game - against the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2022 on Friday.

Chasing 140, three of the top four Thunders batters were out for ducks. Strikers seamer Henry Thornton ripped through the middle-order with five wickets within three overs in the PowerPlay, while Wes Agar scalped four from the opposite end. Matthew Short triggered the collapse with a wicket in his first and only over.

A forgettable day at the office for Sydney Thunder



Jason Sangha's men were bowled out for just 1⃣5⃣ runs chasing 139 in a Big Bash League (#BBL) fixture against Adelaide Strikers.



This is the lowest total ever in men's T20 cricket.



None of the Thunders batters managed a double-digit score as the team folded in 5.5 overs. The record for the lowest total in men’s cricket was previously held by Turkey (21 all out against the Czech Republic in 2019). However, the lowest total in all T20s belongs to Maldives Women and Mali Women, who were bowled out 6.

Lowest men’s T20 totals

15 - Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers (2022)

21 - Turkey v Czech Republic, 2019

26 - Lesotho v Uganda, 2021

28 - Turkey v Luxembourg, 2019

30 - Thailand v Malaysia, 2022