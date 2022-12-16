Cricket

Sydney Thunder bowled out for 15 by Adelaide Strikers in BBL, lowest total in men’s T20 cricket

The Sydney Thunder was bowled out 15 in a 140-run chase against the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2022 on Friday, the lowest men’s T20 score of all time.

Team Sportstar
16 December, 2022 17:24 IST
16 December, 2022 17:24 IST
The scoreboard shows the Sydney Thunder’s lowest score in men’s T20 cricket after its match against Adelaide Strikers in Sydney on Friday.

The scoreboard shows the Sydney Thunder’s lowest score in men’s T20 cricket after its match against Adelaide Strikers in Sydney on Friday. | Photo Credit: Cameron Spencer

The Sydney Thunder was bowled out 15 in a 140-run chase against the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2022 on Friday, the lowest men’s T20 score of all time.

The Sydney Thunders was bowled out for 15 - the lowest score ever in a men’s T20 game - against the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2022 on Friday.

Chasing 140, three of the top four Thunders batters were out for ducks. Strikers seamer Henry Thornton ripped through the middle-order with five wickets within three overs in the PowerPlay, while Wes Agar scalped four from the opposite end. Matthew Short triggered the collapse with a wicket in his first and only over.

None of the Thunders batters managed a double-digit score as the team folded in 5.5 overs. The record for the lowest total in men’s cricket was previously held by Turkey (21 all out against the Czech Republic in 2019). However, the lowest total in all T20s belongs to Maldives Women and Mali Women, who were bowled out 6.

Lowest men’s T20 totals

15 - Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers (2022)

21 - Turkey v Czech Republic, 2019

26 - Lesotho v Uganda, 2021

28 - Turkey v Luxembourg, 2019

30 - Thailand v Malaysia, 2022

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us