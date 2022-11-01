Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Quarterfinals Live Score Streaming, SMAT 2022 Updates: Karnataka three down, Shubman century powers Punjab to 225/4

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Quarterfinal matches. Stay tuned as we bring you all the Latest Updates.

Toss: Karnataka wins toss, opts to bowl first at the Eden Gardens

Other Matches Himachal vs Bengal: Bengal 199/6 in 20 overs Delhi vs Vidarbha: Vidarbha 157/5 in 20 overs

Karnataka 20/3 vs Punjab: Punjab bossing the match and having posted a mammoth total on board, its bowlers have given a perfect start having reduced Karnataka to 18/3 inside the PowerPlay. Skipper Mayank Agarwal falls cheaply while Rohan Patil was caught well short of his crease while trying to steal a single. Wicketkeeper Luvnith Sisodia fell to Baltej Singh to leave Karnataka in the doldrums. The experienced Manish Pandey is out in the middle and he has to play a blinder of an innings to help Karnataka extend its stay in the tournament.

Our Correspondent Y.B. Sarangi with an update from Eden Gardens: Scouts from several IPL teams are watching the players keenly.

Punjab 225/4 vs Karnataka: Punjab rode on Shubman Gill’s maiden T20 century to post a mammoth 225/4 in 20 overs and the India international stamped his authority against Karnataka. Punjab started in poor fashion by losing two quick wickets but Gill along with Anmolpreet Singh forged a 151-stand for the third wicket and took the attack to the opposition. Gill was severe especially on the spinners as the opener hammered 11 boundaries and nine maximums striking at 229.09. Anmolpreet did play his part with a fine half-century. For Karnataka Vidhwath KLaverappa was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets.

Punjab 188/3 vs Karnataka: Shubman Gill has slammed a brilliant century off just 49 deliveries - his maiden T20 hundred - and his knock is stitched with 11 hits to the fence and six sixes at a strike rate of 214.00. That explains how the Punjab opener has toyed with the Karnataka attack en route to his century. Punjab going really strong and is eyeing to post a score in excess of 200. Gill has dismantled the attack and has treated the spinners with utter disdain.

Punjab 152/2 vs Karnataka: Anmolpreet Singh brings up his half-century and along with Shubman Gill is just dealing in boundaries. The partnership is 142 off just 77 balls and Karnataka bowlers have got no answers. The duo has looted 72 runs in the last five overs and Shubman Gill is going at a strike rate of 200.00. They are simply toying with the opposition bowlers on a batsman friendly wicket.

Punjab 121/2 vs Karnataka: Shubman Gill has come to the party and that’s an excellent half-century and the Punjab opener has held the innings together. After suffering an early setback, Punjab is back on track with Gill smashing a half-century and along with Anmolpreet Singh forging an unbeaten 100-run partnership. On a good batting track, Gill has paced his innings beautifully with five boundaries and two sixes and the fast outfield complementing the batsmen. The spinners have been taken to the cleaners with J Suchith and K Gowtham leaking runs. Excellent batting from the Punjab batsmen.

Punjab 70/2 vs Karnataka: The recovery is done and both Shubman Gill and Anmolpreet Singh have found their feet and have forged a brilliant fifty-run stand off 36 balls. In the last five overs, over 40 runs have come and both batsmen have played shots on either side of the wicket. On a good batting track, Gill has been impressive by playing on the up with Anmolpreet dancing down the track to get in the odd boundary. The running between the wickets has been excellent and the run-rate is over seven runs per over. Punjab on the attack.

Punjab 48/2 vs Karnataka: Shubman Gill has taken charge and has announced his arrival with a superb six over the mid-wicket before getting his wrists into play with an excellent flick to the boundary. It’s a slow start from Punjab and understandably so as they lost two quick wickets. It’s over to Anmolpreet Singh and Shubman Gill. Karnataka on the other hand are on attacking mode with their fast bowlers testing the bowlers with pace and extracting a bit of bounce from the Eden surface. There’s a fair bit of green but that shouldn’t bother the batsmen much. End of PowerPlay.

Karnataka 19/2 vs Punjab: Vidhwath Kaverappa picks his second wicket and this time the fast bowler removes the in-form Prabhsimran Singh - courtesy of an excellent catch from K Gowtham. The batsman closed the face of the bat tad early on a length delivery, the ball takes the leading edge and the ball was almost dying but Goutham puts in the dive, and gets his fingers underneath the ball and Karnataka is thrilled and Mayank Agarwal’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss has paid dividends. Punjab under the pump.

Punjab 8/1 vs Karnataka: Vidhwath Kaverappa strikes early for Karnataka as he removes Abhishek Sharma who falls after opening his account with a boundary. The batsman however fell while trying to guide the ball to fine leg, only managing a nick to the wicket-keeeper. Early breakthrough for Karnataka. Prabhsimran Singh joins Shubman Gill.

Karnataka Playing XI: LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Luvnith Sisodia(w), Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik

Punjab Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Baltej Singh, Siddarth Kaul

Pitch Report: The average score is 175 on this surface and WV Raman reckons it is a good batting pitch and bowlers have to wary their lengths to get wickets.

The Mayank Agarwal-led Karnataka will take on a strong Punjab side in the quarterfinals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

It’s the race for the semifinal and it will be Karnataka who takes on Punjab along with Delhi vs Vidarbha and Himachal Pradesh taking on Bengal. All three matches will start at 11:00 AM.

In the evening, it will be domestic heavyweights Mumbai vs Saurashtra at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match will start at 4:30 PM.

Karnataka vs Punjab, Quarterfinal 1, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Start Time: 11:00 AM

Squads:

Karnataka Squad: LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Luvnith Sisodia(w), Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Sharath BR, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Devdutt Padikkal

Punjab Squad: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Baltej Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Anmol Malhotra, Nehal Wadhera, Pukhraj Mann, Gaurav Chaudhary, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Siddarth Kaul

Delhi vs Vidarbha, Quarterfinal 2, Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata

Start Time: 11:00 AM

Squads:

Vidarbha Squad: Atharva Taide, Sanjay Raghunath, Apoorv Wankhade, Shubham Dubey, Jitesh Sharma(w), Akshay Wadkar(c), Akshay Karnewar, Aditya Sarwate, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Shubham Kapse, Harsh Dubey, Sooraj Rai, Aman Mokhade

Delhi Squad: Vaibhav Kandpal, Himmat Singh, Yash Dhull, Nitish Rana(c), Lakshay Thareja(w), Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mayank Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Shivank Vashisht, Ishant Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Deepak Punia, Pranshu Vijayran, Yogesh Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Anuj Rawat, Simarjeet Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Dev Lakra

Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal, Quarterfinal 3, Videocon Academy Ground, Saltair, Kolkata

Start Time: 11:00 AM

Squads:

Bengal Squad: Abishek Porel(w), Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Agniv Pan, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Ritwik Chowdhury, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Mondal, Abhishek Das, Ishan Porel, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Ranjot Singh, Ravi Kumar, Akash Ghatak

Himachal Pradesh Squad: Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains(w), Ekant Sen, Sumeet Verma, Rishi Dhawan(c), Nikhil Gangta, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Pankaj Jaiswal, Gurvinder Singh, Amit Kumar, Raghav Dhawan, Ankush Bedi, Abhimanyu Rana, Vinay Galetiya, Ayush Jamwal, Shubham Arora, Nitin Sharma, Digvijay Rangi, Sidharth Sharma

Mumbai vs Saurashtra, Quarterfinal 4, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Start Time: 4:30 PM

Live Streaming Info

Where can I watch Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Quarterfinal matches Online, TV?

Star Sports will telecast the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Quarterfinals while Disney+Hotstar will Livestream online.