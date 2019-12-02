Cricket Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Top five bowlers and batsmen As the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy comes to an end, we take a look at the top five batsmen and bowlers who starred throughout the tournament. Team Sportstar 02 December, 2019 18:18 IST R Sai Kishore topped the bowling chart with 20 wickets from 12 matches. - VIJAY SONEJI Team Sportstar 02 December, 2019 18:18 IST Karnataka prevailed over Tamil Nadu in a last-over thriller to retain the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 title in Surat on Sunday. Chasing 181 and needing 13 off the last over, R Ashwin hit K. Gowtham for two boundaries off the first two balls but the off-spinner came back strongly and conceded only three runs off the last four deliveries.As the world's largest T20 competition, spanning 149 matches, comes to an end, we take a look at the top five batsmen and bowlers who starred throughout the tournament.REPORT| Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Karnataka retains title after edging TN by one runBattingNameInningsRunsHighestAverageStrike Rate50s/100sDevdutt Padikkal (Karnataka)12580122*64.44175.755/1Ruturaj Gaikwad(Maharashtra)1141982*41.90146.503/0Suryakumar Yadav(Mumbai)1039294*56.00168.964/0Harshal Patel(Haryana)123748231.16165.482/0Aditya Waghmode(Baroda)103648845.50153.583/0 BowlingNameMatchesWicketsBBIAverageEconomy4W/5WR. Sai Kishore (Tamil Nadu)12204/610.404.631/0Shreyas Gopal (Karnataka)12195/1915.006.780/1Harshal Patel(Haryana)12193/1415.947.040/0Darshan Nalkande (Vidarbha)6165/189.937.330/1Lukman Meriwala (Baroda)7165/2110.686.330/1 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.