Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Top five bowlers and batsmen

Karnataka prevailed over Tamil Nadu in a last-over thriller to retain the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 title in Surat on Sunday. Chasing 181 and needing 13 off the last over, R Ashwin hit K. Gowtham for two boundaries off the first two balls but the off-spinner came back strongly and conceded only three runs off the last four deliveries.

As the world's largest T20 competition, spanning 149 matches, comes to an end, we take a look at the top five batsmen and bowlers who starred throughout the tournament.

REPORT| Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Karnataka retains title after edging TN by one run

Batting

Name Innings Runs Highest Average Strike Rate 50s/100s Devdutt Padikkal (Karnataka) 12 580 122* 64.44 175.75 5/1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtra) 11 419 82* 41.90 146.50 3/0 Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai) 10 392 94* 56.00 168.96 4/0 Harshal Patel (Haryana) 12 374 82 31.16 165.48 2/0 Aditya Waghmode (Baroda) 10 364 88 45.50 153.58 3/0

Bowling