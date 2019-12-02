Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Top five bowlers and batsmen

As the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy comes to an end, we take a look at the top five batsmen and bowlers who starred throughout the tournament.

02 December, 2019 18:18 IST

R Sai Kishore topped the bowling chart with 20 wickets from 12 matches.   -  VIJAY SONEJI

Karnataka prevailed over Tamil Nadu in a last-over thriller to retain the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 title in Surat on Sunday. Chasing 181 and needing 13 off the last over, R Ashwin hit K. Gowtham for two boundaries off the first two balls but the off-spinner came back strongly and conceded only three runs off the last four deliveries.

As the world's largest T20 competition, spanning 149 matches, comes to an end, we take a look at the top five batsmen and bowlers who starred throughout the tournament.

REPORT| Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Karnataka retains title after edging TN by one run

Batting

NameInningsRunsHighestAverageStrike Rate50s/100s
Devdutt Padikkal (Karnataka)12580122*64.44175.755/1

Ruturaj Gaikwad

(Maharashtra)

1141982*41.90146.503/0

Suryakumar Yadav

(Mumbai)

1039294*56.00168.964/0

Harshal Patel

(Haryana)

123748231.16165.482/0

Aditya Waghmode

(Baroda)

103648845.50153.583/0

 

Bowling

NameMatchesWicketsBBIAverageEconomy4W/5W
R. Sai Kishore (Tamil Nadu)12204/610.404.631/0
Shreyas Gopal (Karnataka)12195/1915.006.780/1

Harshal Patel

(Haryana)

12193/1415.947.040/0
Darshan Nalkande (Vidarbha)6165/189.937.330/1
Lukman Meriwala (Baroda)7165/2110.686.330/1
