Nepal's Anjali Chanda takes 6/0 for best bowling figures in women's T20I

Nepal’s Anjali Chanda on Monday scripted history by producing the best bowling performance in women’s T20 International cricket with figures of 6/0 in a match against Maldives at the 13th South Asian Games here.

This is the first time a bowler has taken six wickets for no run in any international match.

Nepal won the match by 10 wickets, reaching the target (17) in 0.5 overs.

Earlier, the record belonged to Malaysian Mas Elysa, who had claimed six wickets for three runs in four overs against China women in January this year.

The 24-year-old Anjali dismissed six batswomen -- all for nought -- in 2.1 overs as Nepal bowled out Maldives, which had elected to bat, for just 16 runs from 10.1 overs.

Anjali’s team-mate, Karuna Bhandari (2/4) took two wickets, while two batters were run out.

Eight Maldives batters got out without opening their account, while two made single-digit scores.

The run chase lasted just seven deliveries, of which five were legal.

After the match, Cricket Nepal tweeted: “Nepal’s Anjali Chanda bowling figure is best bowling figure in Women T20I surpassing Malaysian Mas Elysa’s 6/3. Also best bowling in debut.

“Nepal’s victory in 5 balls, however, is not the quickest victory as Rwanda and Tanzania had defeated Mali in 4 balls in July 2019.”