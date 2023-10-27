Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table: Team standings after group stage; Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab and Kerala top group

The group stage of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy came to an end on Friday, October 27 2023.

Five teams who topped their respective groups qualified automatically to the quarterfinals of the competition. The highest second placed team, Baroda, also qualified directly to the quarters.

The other four second-placed teams face each other in the pre-quarterfinals to be held on October 31 at Mohali.

Here are the final group standings of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 domestic T20 competition:

Group A

Position Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points NRR 1 Mumbai 7 6 1 0 24 +1.976 2 Baroda 7 6 1 0 24 +1.583 3 Hyderabad 7 6 1 0 24 +1.371 4 Haryana 7 3 4 0 12 +0.995 5 Chhattisgarh 7 3 4 0 12 +0.005 6 J&K 7 3 4 0 12 -0.431 7 Mizoram 7 1 6 0 4 -2.291 8 Meghalaya 7 0 7 0 0 -2.932

Group B

Position Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points NRR 1 Kerala 7 6 1 0 24 +2.052 2 Assam 7 5 2 0 20 +1.125 3 Himachal Pradesh 7 5 2 0 20 +1.813 4 Services 7 4 3 0 16 +0.454 5 Odisha 7 4 3 0 16 +0.454 6 Chandigarh 7 3 4 0 12 +0.569 7 Bihar 7 1 6 0 4 -1.122 8 Sikkim 7 0 7 0 0 -5.387

Group C

Position Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points NRR 1 Punjab 7 6 1 0 24 +3.727 2 Gujarat 7 5 2 0 20 +1.842 3 Saurashtra 7 5 2 0 20 +2.324 4 Goa 7 4 3 0 16 +0.747 5 Railways 7 4 3 0 16 +0.748 6 Andhra 7 3 4 0 12 +0.167 7 Manipur 7 1 6 0 4 -3.067 8 Arunachal Pradesh 7 0 7 0 0 -6.946

Group D

Position Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points NRR 1 Vidarbha 6 4 2 0 16 +0.913 2 Bengal 6 4 2 0 16 +0.404 3 Jharkhand 6 4 2 0 16 +0.154 4 Rajasthan 6 3 3 1 14 +0.453 5 Maharashtra 6 3 3 0 12 +0.428 6 Uttarakhand 6 2 4 0 8 +0.046 7 Pondicherry 6 0 5 1 2 -2.660

Group E