Cricket Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Assam thumps Mizoram by nine wickets Captain Abu Nechim's three-wicket haul helped Assam thump Mizoram by nine wickets in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture on Thursday. Shayan Acharya Mumbai 14 November, 2019 15:47 IST At the Bandra-Kurla Complex on Thursday, Assam bundled out an inexperienced Mizoram for a paltry 66 and then chased down the total in just six overs, losing one wicket. Opner Pallav Kumar Das top-scored with a knock of 37.Put in to bat, Mizoram failed to get off to a good start and lost wickets at regular intervals, to make matters worse. Even though seasoned opener, Taruwar Kohli, chipped in with a knock of 25, that was not enough as none of the other batsmen could back him.And taking advantage of the situation, Assam bowlers -- Nechim and Riyan Parag, who scalped two wickets -- tightened the noose to ensure that there was no change in script.Chasing a rather easy total, openers Das and Swarupam Purkayastha forged a 50-run opening stand, before Das was dismissed by Sumit Lama.However, with just 17 runs left then, Purkayastha guided the team home. Assam, which has had mixed fortunes in the tournament so far, will play Pondicherry in its next fixture on Friday. Brief scoresMizoram 66 in 17.1 overs (Taruwar Kohli 25; Abu Nechim 3-3, Riyan Parag 2-11) lost to Assam 70-1 in six overs (Pallav Kumar Das 37, Swarupam Purkayastha 27; Sumit Lama 1-11)