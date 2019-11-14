Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Assam thumps Mizoram by nine wickets

Captain Abu Nechim’s three-wicket haul helped Assam thump Mizoram by nine wickets in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture on Thursday.

At the Bandra-Kurla Complex on Thursday, Assam bundled out an inexperienced Mizoram for a paltry 66 and then chased down the total in just six overs, losing one wicket. Opner Pallav Kumar Das top-scored with a knock of 37.

Put in to bat, Mizoram failed to get off to a good start and lost wickets at regular intervals, to make matters worse. Even though seasoned opener, Taruwar Kohli, chipped in with a knock of 25, that was not enough as none of the other batsmen could back him.

And taking advantage of the situation, Assam bowlers -- Nechim and Riyan Parag, who scalped two wickets -- tightened the noose to ensure that there was no change in script.

Chasing a rather easy total, openers Das and Swarupam Purkayastha forged a 50-run opening stand, before Das was dismissed by Sumit Lama.

However, with just 17 runs left then, Purkayastha guided the team home. Assam, which has had mixed fortunes in the tournament so far, will play Pondicherry in its next fixture on Friday.