Deepak Chahar misses a hat-trick again

After narrowly missing out on a hat-trick against Vidarbha in a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match, Deepak Chahar once again fell short of picking up three consecutive wickets, this time against Uttar Pradesh in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Turning out for Rajasthan, Chahar took three wickets in the final over of the UP innings, getting Mohsin Khan caught off the first ball of the 20th over. He conceded a single off the next delivery before removing Shanu Saini and Shubham Chaubey off the third and fourth deliveries respectively. He finished with figures of three for 46, helping Rajasthan to a five-wicket win.

Chahar sparkled against Bangladesh in the final T20I in Nagpur with a hat-trick to finish with remarkable figures of six for seven from 3.2 overs, the best in T20 internationals.

It’s been nine years since Chahar broke into the domestic circuit with an eight-wicket innings haul that helped Rajasthan skittle out Hyderabad for 21. All of 18 then, the young gun scalped 40 wickets in his debut first-class season in 2010-11.

The 27-year-old pacer has so far played in seven T20Is and a lone ODI for India, but his six-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the third T20I in Nagpur on Sunday, has once again brought the focus back on him.