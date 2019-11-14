Cricket Cricket Aakash Chopra's old tweet on Deepak Chahar goes viral Former cricketer Aakash Chopra's tweet on Deepak Chahar from 2010 gained attention on Tuesday. IANS 14 November, 2019 13:05 IST Deepak Chahar in action for India. (File Photo) - Vivek Bendre IANS 14 November, 2019 13:05 IST Former cricketer Aakash Chopra on Tuesday retweeted his 2010 tweet on cricketer Deepak Chahar, which trended for quite a while on Twitter throughout the day.Deepak Chahar starred in India's third T20I as he took six wickets in India's 30-run win on Sunday to win the series 2-1. He became only the second Indian bowler after Ekta Bisht to clinch a hat-trick in T20 internationals. Chahar also recorded the best bowling figures in T20 International cricket, his 6 for 7 in 3.2 overs bettering Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis's figures of 6 for 8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.Replying to the Twitter handle of @MalhotraSaurabh, Chopra retweeted: “I’ve spotted a young talent...Deepak Chahar in Rajasthan. Remember his name...you’d see a lot of him in the future :).”Many Twitter users hailed Chopra on his tweet. Several users sought to play on the name Aakash. “Akashvani kabhi galat nahin hoti :—) Great observation @cricketaakash,” wrote a user. This tweet has aged well ☺@deepak_chahar9 https://t.co/wWw0f3yIA9— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 12, 2019 “@BCCI has found the right person to train the selectors @deepak_chahar9,” said another Twitter user.One user sought to give Dhoni the credit by saying: “@deepak_chahar9 was s***t before MS dhoni gave him a lecture right on the field in IPL2019. So, it’s all Dhoni’s doings.”Chopra is now a cricket commentator. He played for India from late 2003 until late 2004 as an opening batsman in Tests. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.