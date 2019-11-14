Aakash Chopra's old tweet on Deepak Chahar goes viral

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra on Tuesday retweeted his 2010 tweet on cricketer Deepak Chahar, which trended for quite a while on Twitter throughout the day.

Deepak Chahar starred in India's third T20I as he took six wickets in India's 30-run win on Sunday to win the series 2-1.

He became only the second Indian bowler after Ekta Bisht to clinch a hat-trick in T20 internationals.

Chahar also recorded the best bowling figures in T20 International cricket, his 6 for 7 in 3.2 overs bettering Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis's figures of 6 for 8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Replying to the Twitter handle of @MalhotraSaurabh, Chopra retweeted: “I’ve spotted a young talent...Deepak Chahar in Rajasthan. Remember his name...you’d see a lot of him in the future :).”

Many Twitter users hailed Chopra on his tweet. Several users sought to play on the name Aakash. “Akashvani kabhi galat nahin hoti :—) Great observation @cricketaakash,” wrote a user.

“@BCCI has found the right person to train the selectors @deepak_chahar9,” said another Twitter user.

One user sought to give Dhoni the credit by saying: “@deepak_chahar9 was s***t before MS dhoni gave him a lecture right on the field in IPL2019. So, it’s all Dhoni’s doings.”

Chopra is now a cricket commentator. He played for India from late 2003 until late 2004 as an opening batsman in Tests.