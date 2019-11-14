Ashwin becomes joint-fastest to 250 wickets at home, equals Muttiah Muralitharan’s feat

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on Thursday, became the joint-fastest with Muttiah Muralitharan, to 250 Test wickets at home, getting there in 42 Tests.

Ashwin achieved the feat when he cleaned up Mominul Haque for 37, shortly after lunch on day one of the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore.

Last month, Ashwin became the joint-fastest to take 350 wickets, matching Muralitharan’s feat in his 66th Test.

Ashwin, who had taken his 27th five-wicket haul in the first innings of the opening Test against South Africa, castled Theunis de Bruyn with one that turned back sharply from wide outside the off stump for his milestone wicket on day five in Visakhapatnam.