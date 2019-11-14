Cricket Cricket Ashwin becomes joint-fastest to 250 wickets at home, equals Muttiah Muralitharan’s feat Ashwin achieved the feat when he cleaned up Mominul Haque for 37, shortly after lunch on day one of the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore. Team Sportstar 14 November, 2019 13:26 IST R. Ashwin achieved yet another landmark on day one of the first India vs Bangladesh Test. - VIVEK BENDRE Team Sportstar 14 November, 2019 13:26 IST India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on Thursday, became the joint-fastest with Muttiah Muralitharan, to 250 Test wickets at home, getting there in 42 Tests. Ashwin achieved the feat when he cleaned up Mominul Haque for 37, shortly after lunch on day one of the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore.Last month, Ashwin became the joint-fastest to take 350 wickets, matching Muralitharan’s feat in his 66th Test.Ashwin, who had taken his 27th five-wicket haul in the first innings of the opening Test against South Africa, castled Theunis de Bruyn with one that turned back sharply from wide outside the off stump for his milestone wicket on day five in Visakhapatnam.Fewest Tests to 250 wickets at home42 M Muralitharan/ R Ashwin43 Anil Kumble44 Rangana Herath49 Dale Steyn51 Harbhajan Singh Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.