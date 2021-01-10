Cricket Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Nishaanth stars in Tamil Nadu win, Bengal beats Odisha Tamil Nadu rode on C.Hari Nishaanth’s unbeaten 92 to post a 66-run win over Jharkhand while Bengal beat Odisha thanks to Vivek Singh's unbeaten fifty and Ishan Porel's four for 26. Y. B. Sarangi 10 January, 2021 16:00 IST C. Hari Nishaanth's unbeaten 92 powered Tamil Nadu to a convincing win over Jharkhand. - CAB Media Y. B. Sarangi 10 January, 2021 16:00 IST Tamil Nadu rode on C.Hari Nishaanth’s unbeaten 92 to post a 66-run win over Jharkhand in its opening match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.Asked to bat, Tamil Nadu scored a formidable 189 for five before restricting Jharkhand to 123 for seven. Southpaw Nishaanth (92 n.o., 63b, 8x4, 3x6) batted confidently and executed some clean hits on both sides. He forged a 72-run stand with fellow opener N. Jagadeesan to give Tamil Nadu a strong start against an attack that lacked discipline.Jagadeesan (27, 28b, 2x4, 1x6) gave good support to Nishaanth before being caught brilliantly by Rahul Shukla at long-on off Anukul Roy’s bowling. Nishaanth, who was let off twice off the bowling of left-arm spinner Anukul, stitched together another important partnership of 98 with captain Dinesh Karthik (46, 17b, 3x4, 4x6).Karthik hammered Monu Kumar for six, four, six and six in a row in the 18th over. He was run out in the last over bowled by Shukla, who dismissed two other batsmen. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score: Tamil Nadu beats Jharkhand, Karnataka trumps J&K Running out of steamJharkhand struggled in its reply as its batsmen played some poor shots in the Powerplay overs. Ishan Kishan edged Sandeep Warrier to Karthik, Utkarsh Singh chipped Sonu Yadav to square-leg, and Kumar Deobrat was caught at deep point off Warrier, as Jharkhand was reduced to 47 for three in six overs.Virat Singh (23, 24b, 2x4) and Saurabh Tiwary (9, 18b) tried to consolidate for six overs but could not achieve the desired result due to Tamil Nadu’s well-planned bowling despite the retirement of Vijay Shankar owing to a leg injury.Anand Singh’s unbeaten 24-ball 28 was also in vain. Medium-pacer Sonu got rid of Virat and Shahbaz Nadeem to claim three wickets on debut.Brief scores:Elite A (Bengaluru):Karnataka 150/5 in 20 overs (K.L. Shrijith 48 n.o.) bt Jammu & Kashmir 107 in 18.4 overs (Abdul Samad 30, Prasidh Krishna 3/34).Punjab 134/7 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 43, Anmolpreet Singh 35, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/22) bt Uttar Pradesh 123/5 in 20 overs (SureshRaina 56 n.o.). Tripura 170/3 in 20 overs (Bishal Ghosh 36, Arkaprabha Sinha 31, Milind Kumar 61 n.o.) lost to Railways 173/4 in 19.3 overs (MrunalDevdhar 61 n.o., Karn Sharma 45, Harsh Tyagi 38 n.o., Sankar Paul 3/17).Elite B (Kolkata):Odisha 113 in 20 overs (Rajesh Dhuper 37, Ankit Yadav 32, Ishan Porel 4/26) lost to Bengal 114/1 in 12.2 overs (Vivek Singh 54 n.o., Suvankar Bal 34 n.o.).Tamil Nadu 189/5 in 20 overs (C. Hari Nishaanth 92 n.o., Dinesh Karthik 46) bt Jharkhand 123/7 in 20 overs (Sonu Yadav 3/31).Elite C (Vadodara):Gujarat 157/8 in 20 overs (Axar Patel 30, Mukesh Choudhary 3/33) bt Maharashtra 128 in 19.3 overs (Naushad Shaikh 31, Arzan Nagwaswalla6/19).Himachal 173/5 in 20 overs (Ravi Thakur 53, Ekant Sen 38 n.o., Vishal Kushwah 3/18) bt Chhattisgarh 141/8 in 20 overs (Amandeep Khare 87n.o., Rishi Dhawan 3/29).Baroda 168/7 in 20 overs (Krunal Pandya 76, Sanjay Patel 41, Akash Madhwal 3/16, Girish Rauturi 3/34) bt Uttarakhand 163/6 in 20 overs(Dikshanshu Negi 77 n.o., Kunal Chandela 48). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos