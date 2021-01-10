Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score: Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand, Karnataka vs J&K

Get the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live score, updates and commentary from Day 1 of the 2020-21 season, with Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka among the teams in action.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 10 January, 2021 10:35 IST

Tamil Nadu skipper Dinesh Karthik in action.   -  VIJAY SONEJI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 10 January, 2021 10:35 IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in seven cities across India.

Matches will be held in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru (Alur grounds), Indore, Vadodara, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata, beginning with nine fixtures on the opening day – January 10, 2021. All knock-out matches, including the final, will be held at the new Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: Teams, squads, venues, TV timings  

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today Matches

Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Railways vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Odisha vs Bengal, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata

Baroda vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite C Group, F.B. Colony Ground, Vadodara

Gujarat vs Maharashtra, Elite C Group, Motibaug Cricket Stadium, Vadodara

Assam vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

 

Where to watch?

All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.