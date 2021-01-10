Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score: Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand, Karnataka vs J&K Get the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live score, updates and commentary from Day 1 of the 2020-21 season, with Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka among the teams in action. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 10 January, 2021 10:35 IST Tamil Nadu skipper Dinesh Karthik in action. - VIJAY SONEJI Team Sportstar Last Updated: 10 January, 2021 10:35 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in seven cities across India.Matches will be held in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru (Alur grounds), Indore, Vadodara, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata, beginning with nine fixtures on the opening day – January 10, 2021. All knock-out matches, including the final, will be held at the new Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: Teams, squads, venues, TV timings Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today MatchesJammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, AlurRailways vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, AlurPunjab vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, AlurJharkhand vs Tamil Nadu, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, KolkataOdisha vs Bengal, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, KolkataBaroda vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, VadodaraChhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite C Group, F.B. Colony Ground, VadodaraGujarat vs Maharashtra, Elite C Group, Motibaug Cricket Stadium, VadodaraAssam vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata Where to watch?All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.