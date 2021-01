Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixtures 2020-21: Full schedule, timings, venues

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will mark the return of cricket in India with the tournament being held between January 10 and January 31.

The tournament will be held across six venues- Alur (Bengaluru), Indore, Vadodara, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. The knockout stages will be played in Ahmedabad from January 26-31

A total of 38 teams will feature in the tournament across six different groups - five Elite groups and one Plate group.

Here is the complete schedule of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21.

(Matches in '*' will be telecast in the Star Sports Network and Hotstar)