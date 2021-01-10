ISL 2020, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Live Score: Fatkhulo named in CFC XI, OFC unchanged

Welcome to Sportstar's ISL LIVE blog of the match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC.

Anirudh Thapa is set to overtake Jeje Lalpekhlua for most appearances (77) in @ChennaiyinFC colours.



Follow #CFCOFC LIVE: https://t.co/cjuCD96sYu#ISL #CFC #OFC pic.twitter.com/0AVqhN9RBC — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) January 10, 2021

4.26 pm: Among the key midfield battle will be between CFC's Anirudh Thapa and OFC's Cole Alexander. Thapa has effected 7 key passes, while Alexander has four for his side.

4.15 pm: Just one change for Chennaiyin. Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev comes in for Deepak Tangri. Looks like he will be playing through the middle in the role of his injured skipper Rafael Crivellaro. Stuart Baxter names an unchanged side from the 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters.

4 pm: Here is the team news.

Chennaiyin FC XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura; Rahim Ali, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr

Odisha FC XI (4-2-3-1)

Arshdeep Singh (GK); Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor (C), Hendry Antonay; Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lahlimpuia, Nandhakumar Sekar; Diego Mauricio

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa; Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Arshdeep Singh (GK); Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor (C), Hendry Antonay; Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lahlimpuia, Nandhakumar Sekar; Diego Mauricio

Podcast: From Carles Cuadtrat's departure to a change in fortunes for SC East Bengal, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show. Listen in:



Stuttering Chennaiyin faces off against bottom-placed Odisha

Chennaiyin FC hoped to start 2021 on a positive note after a poor start to the season with just two wins. But things have not gone to plans for the former champion so far in the new year. Earlier in the week, the team got its biggest defeat of the season with a 4-1 thrashing to Hyderabad FC.

On the eve of its match against Odisha FC on Sunday, the team suffered a huge blow when skipper Rafael Crivellaro was ruled out of the season with an ankle injury that he picked up during the match against ATK Mohun Bagan last month.

The skipper was the creative force in the midfield for CFC and, the team looked clueless when he missed a match earlier in the season. It will need to quickly regroup to get its campaign back on track.

The only silver lining for CFC is that it takes on the bottom-placed Odisha FC back-to-back on Sunday and Wednesday, which gives it a chance to find its core in the absence of its skipper.

“I think the last game's performance was bad. I don't want to run away from this because altogether we made a lot of mistakes. I think after this game, everybody in my team has to go and think about it,” said coach Csaba Laszlo.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad with the weekly review of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.

“We have to change, we have to analyze the mistakes and, we have to go back to where we were before,” he added.

Odisha, on the other hand, enters the game on the back of its first win of the season over Kerala Blasters FC (4-2).

The team though has been defensively weak conceding 16 goals and, it is something that it would want to focus on against a Chennaiyin FC side that creates a lot of chances, even if it doesn’t covert it.

“It is important to the degree that we needed to get those three points to give the players the belief and the confidence to continue the roll around,” said Odisha FC manager Stuart Baxter on what the win over KBFC meant.

Squads:

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali. Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh.



--

Follow Sportstar's full coverage (Latest news, Interviews, Features, Points table, Quiz, Videos) of ISL 2020-21.

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.